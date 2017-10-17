The Sun News
Latest
17th October 2017 - School canceled, public gatherings banned as plague kills 63 in Madagascar
17th October 2017 - We’ve invested $8.5b in Nigeria, says World Bank
17th October 2017 - WACOT empowers Almajiris, women farmers in Kebbi
17th October 2017 - BREAKING: Obasanjo, Makarfi in secret meeting
17th October 2017 - Kebbi SUBEB to rehabilitate dilapidated Falende Pry school
17th October 2017 - LASUTH to commence full cardiac surgery — CMD
17th October 2017 - 2019: IBB urges PDP to remain focused
17th October 2017 - Commuters groan as gridlock worsens on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
17th October 2017 - Australia announces move away from renewable energy
17th October 2017 - Female Kogi poly student kidnapped
Home / World News / School canceled, public gatherings banned as plague kills 63 in Madagascar

School canceled, public gatherings banned as plague kills 63 in Madagascar

— 17th October 2017

As plague cases rose last week in Madagascar’s capital, many city dwellers panicked.

They waited in long lines for antibiotics at pharmacies and reached through bus windows to buy masks from street vendors. Schools have been canceled, and public gatherings are banned.

The plague outbreak has killed 63 people in the Indian Ocean island nation, Madagascar’s government says. For the first time, the disease long seen in the country’s remote areas is largely concentrated in its two largest cities, Antananarivo and Toamasina.

Global health officials have responded quickly. The World Health Organization, criticized for its slow response to the 2014 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, has released $1.5 million and sent plague specialists and epidemiologists. The Red Cross is sending its first-ever plague treatment center to Madagascar.

On Wednesday, Madagascar’s minister of public health rallied doctors and paramedics in a packed auditorium at the country’s main hospital, saying they’re not allowed to go on vacation.

“Let’s be strong, because it’s only us. We’re at the front, like the military,” Mamy Lalatiana Andriamanarivo said. The outbreak could continue until the end of infection season in April, experts warn.

Madagascar has about 400 plague cases per year, or more than half of the world’s total, according to a 2016 World Health Organization report. Usually, they are cases of bubonic plague in the rural highlands. Bubonic plague is carried by rats and spread to humans through flea bites. It is fatal about the half the time, if untreated.

Most of the cases in the current outbreak are pneumonic plague, a more virulent form that spreads through coughing, sneezing or spitting and is almost always fatal if untreated. In some cases, it can kill within 24 hours. Like the bubonic form, it can be treated with common antibiotics if caught in time.

The WHO calls plague a “disease of poverty” caused in part by unsanitary living conditions. Madagascar has a per capita GDP of about $400, and national programs to control the disease have been “hampered by operational and management difficulties,” according to a report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

But the airborne pneumonic plague, which accounts for about 75 percent of cases in the current outbreak, makes no class distinctions.

 

“Normally, the people who catch the plague are dirty people who live in poor areas, but in this case we find the well-to-do, the directors, the professors, people in every place in society, catching the disease,” said Dr. Manitra Rakotoarivony, Madagascar’s director of health promotion.

The current outbreak began in August, earlier than usual, when a 31-year-old man who had spent time in a village in the central highlands, Ankazobe, traveled by bush taxi to the east coast, unaware that he had the plague. He died en route and was buried without any safety precautions in Toamasina. Four people in contact with him also died.

Residents of the capital began to relax in recent days amid the global response to the outbreak, but the disease remains a serious threat with the number of new cases per day remaining steady.

Madagascar has fought the disease for more than a century. It was introduced to the island in 1898 when steamships from India brought rats infected with the bacteria that causes the disease. The plague nearly disappeared from Madagascar for 60 years, starting in 1930, but re-emerged in recent decades.

The black rats that carry the disease in the highlands have gradually developed resistance to it. Unsafe burial practices that involve touching corpses are another reason the disease spreads, according to a 2015 study by scientists at the Pasteur Institute in Madagascar.

The outbreak has alarmed neighboring countries. A 34-year-old man in another Indian Ocean island nation, the Seychelles, contracted the pneumonic plague while in Madagascar. He was treated in his own country and no longer has symptoms.

It was the first-ever plague case in the Seychelles, said the country’s public health commissioner, Dr. Jude Gedeon. Another Seychellois, a 49-year-old basketball coach, died of the plague last month while in Antananarivo for a tournament.

Seychelles authorities have established a plague isolation ward and announced that schools will be closed through Tuesday. Foreign travelers who have recently visited Madagascar are not being allowed into the country.

While the WHO says the risk of the epidemic spreading beyond the region is very low and does not advise restrictions on travel to Madagascar, Air Seychelles has canceled all flights to and from the island until further notice.

“The situation is still not under control in Madagascar,” Gedeon said.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We’ve invested $8.5b in Nigeria, says World Bank

— 17th October 2017

The World Bank Group says it has an investment portfolio of about 8.5 billion dollars scattered across states and regions in Nigeria to support inclusive economic development and youth empowerment. Mrs Olufunke Olufon, the Senior Communications Officer, World Bank Nigeria, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. She stated that the investments…

  • WACOT empowers Almajiris, women farmers in Kebbi

    — 17th October 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi WACOT Rice Mill Ltd has empowered some Almajiris boys said to be roaming about the streets of Argungu, in Kebbi State, as well as some women in the area with skill acquisition for self reliance. General Manager Corporate Affairs of Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group, the parent company of WACOT Rice…

  • BREAKING: Obasanjo, Makarfi in secret meeting

    — 17th October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta National Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, is currently in a secret meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The meeting, which is taking place at the Green Legacy Hotel and Resort, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, started around 9.30a.m. The…

  • Kebbi SUBEB to rehabilitate dilapidated Falende Pry school

    — 17th October 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has confirmed that some dilapidated structure at the Falende Model Primary School, in Argungu Local Government Area of the state, were among other primary schools budgeted for total rehabilitation in 2017 action plan. Acting chairman of the board, Alhaji Balarabe Abdulumin stated this,…

  • LASUTH to commence full cardiac surgery — CMD

    — 17th October 2017

    As part of efforts to stem overseas medical tourism by Nigerians, the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, says it will soon begin full cardiac surgery. The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Adewole Oke, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the teaching hospital was striving to be the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share