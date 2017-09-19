The Sun News
Scavenger remanded for inability to meet bail conditions

— 19th September 2017

An Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State on Tuesday remanded a  scavenger, Hammed Hamayau, 22, in prison for failing to meet his bail conditions.

The accused of no fixed address had pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of malicious damage and stealing of aluminium window frames valued N140, 000.

Magistrate Banji Ayeomoni granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 and a surety in like sum who must show evidence one year tax payment.

The magistrate ordered that the accused be remanded in prison until Sept. 26 to perfect the bail conditions.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, had told the court that Hamayau maliciously damaged the aluminum frames of a building under construction and converted them to scraps on August 21 at Old Ayeka in Okitipupa.

Orogbemi said that the accused also made away with the window frames valued N140, 000, property of one Orowole Akinwawenu.

He said that the offences were contrary to sections 451 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006. (NAN)

