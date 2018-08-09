– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Scavenger bags 6 months imprisonment for theft
9th August 2018 - Badagry residents decry 4 years power outage
9th August 2018 - 2019: Group advocate free tickets for disabled aspirants
9th August 2018 - Bayelsa gov. loses mum to cancer
9th August 2018 - Everton ponder deadline day swoop for Andre Gomes
9th August 2018 - IHVN empowers vulnerable women with funds in Nasarawa
9th August 2018 - Jigawa board screens 736 intending pilgrims for 2018 Hajj
9th August 2018 - Hajj 2018: NAHCON, Saudi Health Ministry to engage Nigerian pilgrims on health awareness
9th August 2018 - Ambode okays competition to boost reading culture
9th August 2018 - Leicester land £13m Benkovic amids Maguire to Man Utd rumours
Home / National / Scavenger bags 6 months imprisonment for theft
SCAVENGER

Scavenger bags 6 months imprisonment for theft

— 9th August 2018

NAN

A Grade 1 Area Court, Kado in Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a scavenger, 28-year-old Kabiru Yunusa, to six months imprisonment for mischief and theft of engine parts valued at N75, 000.

The Judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, who handed down the verdict, however, gave the convict an option of N6, 000 fine.

Ado warned him to desist from committing crimes, but to go and work.

He said the punishment meted out to the convict would serve as deterrent to others.

The convict, who had pleaded guilty to the charges, urged the court to temper justice with mercy, saying the hard times was responsible for the crime he committed.

READ ALSO: Badagry residents decry 4 years power outage

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Judith Obatomi told the court that the complainant, Etim Esong, of Mopol Quarters, Nyanya, Abuja, reported the case at Utako Police Station on August 6.

Obatomi said the accused was caught vandalising the complainant’s high capacity bus engine valued at N75, 000 and stole engine parts.

The accused was caught in the act and the items were recovered from him.”

The offence contravened Sections 288 and 327 of the Penal Code.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SCAVENGER

Scavenger bags 6 months imprisonment for theft

— 9th August 2018

NAN A Grade 1 Area Court, Kado in Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a scavenger, 28-year-old Kabiru Yunusa, to six months imprisonment for mischief and theft of engine parts valued at N75, 000. The Judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, who handed down the verdict, however, gave the convict an option of N6, 000 fine. Ado warned him…

  • EKEDC

    Badagry residents decry 4 years power outage

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN Residents of Badagry, Lagos State have cried out over four years power outage in the coastal town and accused Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) of “total neglect” of the area. They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the continuous power outage had paralyzed social and economic activities in the ancient…

  • GROUP

    2019: Group advocate free tickets for disabled aspirants

    — 9th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja In a bid to foster political participation, a non-governmental organisation, the Young Aspirants Leadership Forum (YALF), has advised political parties to give out free tickets to people living with disabilities and implement friendly policies. YALF Executive Secretary, Kingsley Bangwell, who disclosed this yesterday, in Abuja, as part of the resolution reached also…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa gov. loses mum to cancer

    — 9th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has announced the death of his mother, Mrs. Gold Coast Dickson. The later Madam Dickson died after a protracted illness. She  was aged 72 years. The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary,  Francis Ottah Agbo, said the late Madam GoldCoast died of…

  • Andre Gomes

    Everton ponder deadline day swoop for Andre Gomes

    — 9th August 2018

    Marca With Lucas Digne already signed and Yerry Mina potentially on his way, Everton boss Marco Silva is utilisting Barcelona’s desire to sell their fringe players to his advantage this summer, with Andre Gomes perhaps the next to arrive. The Blaugrana have a 20 million euro price tag on the Portuguese midfielder but his injury…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share