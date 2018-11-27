Victims recount ordeal Mrs. Ihuoma Joseph is one of the victims who claimed she put all her life savings to the “company” called Unique Sisters. According to her, she is yet to believe she has been defrauded. She said: “When we started with them, the company was at No. 5 Nicholas Street, Aba, but they have now disappeared. I am involved, my brother’s wife and my elder sister are also fully involved. My own is nine hands which is 40,000 multiplied by nine, which is N360, 000. My brother’s wife and my elder sister’s are two different cases. We are deeply involved because the money we gave her is the only money we had. “The transaction method is called ‘hand’. In unique Sisters where I was a customer, one hand is N40, 000. That N40, 000 is expected to yield N70, 000 for whoever that is paid within a period of seven days. There are some other companies that demanded N41, 000 to pay N70, 000, others also collected N39,000 to pay N60,000. But Unique’s was so enticing and attractive to everyone because of the N40, 000 to get N70,000. The thing got so big that people that were initially patronizing other companies trooped into Unique. “The company and the woman who coordinated things tricked us that they and other companies involved in the empowerment scheme will close by second week of December and people pumped in money the more, but they hurriedly closed in October.”

Pastor Chibuike Ogbonna, though not a victim, said: “Such fraudulent schemes thrive in cities like Aba because of greed and love for wealth. Somebody brought the unbelievable story of this empowerment scheme to my church and I blatantly urged my members to desist from it because experience is the best teacher. They nearly penetrated my church as they did to most others in the city, but I stood in the gap because I knew the scheme would never go far before fraud comes up. “People should be careful in the kind of things they get involved in. When shall our people learn to differentiate between fraud and favour? They see everything as favour from God to make money. A woman who is my neighbour collected all the money in her account, the one in the family’s joint account and paid those fraudsters. As I speak to you now, the man has invited her people because initially he thought his wife was defrauded of the little money in her account, but he never knew that the woman made away with everything meant for next year’s family budget, including children school fees. “This thing happened last year when a Ponzi scheme called MMM almost made people mad. Here, they are again trying to cheat the law of labour before wage. Anyone who tried to cheat the law and wants wage without labour is also a criminal and should not be pitied. How can someone collect N40, 000 from you and pay you N70,000 in just one week? Where is she getting the fund? The mathematics is simple, she is defrauding others to pay you and one day, you will also be unlucky and get defrauded.”

Another victim, who gave her name simply as Eunice, said: “Somebody brought the story of the scheme to my church and told us to join, that it is very lucrative. I withdrew my business capital and deposited with them. Nobody suspected it could turn out to be a fraud. Now, over 20 of my members deposited N40, 000 each. When we got to their office after seven days, it was under lock and key. We were stranded until somebody told us that the woman had been arrested by the police.” A pregnant woman, who is one of the victims and who refused to give her name, said it will only take insanity of the highest proportion for her to ever get involved in problematic issues like the wonder bank again and begged the police to push their matters to other organizations that handle issues of fraud like the EFCC even after refunding the victims. “After what happened in MMM and Tweenkers, I feel silly to have fallen for this again. I don’t know how I got involved in this in the first place. The past week has been the worst in my entire life. I come here every day, I get pushed, harassed, embarrassed, shouted at and thank God you just saw one of the police officers spraying water on some people at the gate to make way for their van to come in. This is what we are facing”, the woman said while sobbing. A lawyer told this writer of how his client was duped over N10m by the operators of the scheme. According to him, his client had travelled on a business trip and before he could come back, the wife had withdrawn over N10m from one of his accounts and gave to the fraudsters and the issue is causing a serious problem in the family. Black magic After the operators of the schemes had hurriedly closed shops, some of them were said to have hurriedly left the city. When their victims got to know about this, some of them were said to have contributed money and went to a neighbouring state where they consulted a powered native doctor who used black magic to mysteriously bring back some of the women. One of the women could be heard from a distance at the CPS angrily saying: “Loveable (one of the operators) thinks she can take our sweat (money) and disappear just like that? She is just waking up. “The spiritualist we visited in Calabar told us that she will surely bring herself to us in three days and so it happened. She was called out in a mirror; she revealed her location in Ghana and was commanded to return. Some people who saw her the day she returned said she looked confused and was wondering what she was doing inside Aba. “They can run, but can’t hide. They must remain alive to pay us our money.