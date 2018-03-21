The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - Scaling-up solar energy deployment in Nigeria
21st March 2018 - The quest for a new national development plan
21st March 2018 - Repositioning the Maritime Academy
21st March 2018 - Rape and the Nigerian condition
21st March 2018 - Ebonyi govt builds road for Akanu Ibiam 23 years after death
21st March 2018 - Tension brews in Ebonyi community
21st March 2018 - Obiano commissions fish, poultry feeds distributing outlet
21st March 2018 - Governor Obiano should double his performance in Second tenure –Ikedigwe, APGA Chieftain
21st March 2018 - Day Anambra monarch honoured Onitsha businessman for his philanthropic gesture
21st March 2018 - 5 ways to save your mobile data
Home / Opinion / Scaling-up solar energy deployment in Nigeria

Scaling-up solar energy deployment in Nigeria

— 21st March 2018

Chiagozie Udeh and Oseloka H. Obaze

National development, economic growth, infrastructure, industrialization and manufacturing, share a common denominator; adequate and constant power supply.   Such regularity in power supply guarantees that industries that create employment and wealth, run on a twenty-four hour cycle.  Despite years of lip service to building up power supply in Nigeria, the capacity and adequacy of electricity remains largely unchanged. Presently, Nigeria with a population of over 180 million people has a total installed capacity for electricity of 12,522MW with her peak generation output at 5,074MW. Comparatively, South Africa with a population of 52.4 million has a total installed capacity of 45,000MW and peak generation of 35,819MW. 

When President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in May 2015, he prioritized solving the electricity conundrum in Nigeria. Recently, the Federal Government tweeted, ‘’Generated power has gone up to 7,000MW in 2017 from 3,000MW in May 2015; transmission capacity at 6,900MW in 2017 from about 5,000MW in May 2015; peak distribution now averaging 5,000MW in 2017 from 2,690MW in 2015”. Encouraging as these figures are, they can hardly be confirmed by the realities experienced in Nigerian industries, homes and streets.  To Nigerians, there have been no drastic changes in electricity generation and distribution in the past three years.

Nonetheless, Minister for Power, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has been trumpeting at every opportunity that Nigeria now generates more than its distributive capacity; seemingly oblivious of the dissonance in policy and implementation which he seeks to highlight. As Minister Fashola opined recently, “If we can produce 7,000 megawatts and we can only distribute about 5,000 megawatts; the problem has changed from lack of power to locating where the need is.” Generating power absent distributive capacity is equal to inability to generate.   

Ironically, most Nigerians don’t understand or care about the dialectics of power supply; all they need is power twenty-four-seven. Nigerians want affordable electricity on demand. Just like their mobile phones – which they recharge when they want- Nigerians want an electricity solution where they will be in control. Currently, the electricity sector operates on a “rob-Peter-to-pay-Paul” basis, where consumers lucky to have the prepaid meters enjoy the indirect subsidy by consumers who are unlucky not to have their meters installed.  Some consumers who paid for meters have been waitlisted for over five years and are in the interim paying almost 100 percent more than those boasting of the prepaid meters. What is perhaps more frustrating, is that the assessed bills are inversely proportional to actual electricity consumed. This mode of electricity demand and supply is no longer sustainable in Nigeria. At a time the rest of the world is exploring alternative sustainable energy, Nigeria can’t afford to look away. Enter solar energy.

Nigeria retains great potentialities to switch to 100 percent clean energy with solar power. Recent scientific analysis and recorded weather readings indicate that the scorching intensity of the sun in parts of Northern Nigeria result in solar irradiation at 7.0Kw.m2/day;  while readings in the coastal areas, hovers around an average of 3.5 kw.m2/day. Accordingly, as reported by Financial Nigeria International, “analysts have projected that Nigeria could generate 600,000MW by deploying Solar PV panels from just 1% of Nigeria’s land mass.”  Such generative capacity for a country that requires only about 50,000 MW to be adequately electrified is simply astonishing. What is far much astounding is why Nigerian policymakers seem averse to exploring the nation’s solar power potentials. Two causative factors bedeviling solar energy deployment are readily identifiable; government’s lack of willingness to invest in solar power and Nigeria’s officialdom treating the funding of solar power exploration as though it is the exclusive preserve of international development partners.

Acceptably, Nigeria’s federal government cannot fund diversification to solar energy alone. However, it must exhibit the willingness and be seen as effectively proactive in deploying its limited resources in this area.  There is also dissonance in related policy debate, as evidenced by the Nigerian Senate’s attitude and its consequent rejection of the N10bn solar proposal for rural electrification of nine federal Universities and 37 Teaching Hospitals in Nigeria. The query by Senator Buka Mustapher, the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy, during the Ministry of Power’s 2018 defence of its budget as to “Who is paying for the installations when the power sector had been privatized?” is indicative of the prevailing lack of requisite knowledge and proper briefing on the matter.  The notion also exists that the lawmakers are simply protecting vested interests in the power sector.

It can be readily concluded that besides a dearth of favourable policies on solar deployment in Nigeria, the prevailing inertia derives also from the lack of implementation of extant policies. The National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy 2015 (NREEEP), beyond setting the target of achieving 16% renewable energy consumption for Nigeria by year 2030, provides some decent incentives for the sector, including;  Free Custom Duties for two (2) years on the importation of renewable energy equipment; allows  project developers to obtain soft loans from the Renewable Electricity Fund (REF); tax incentives/holidays to manufacturers of renewable energy products; and assist in allocation of land to manufacturers. These are great policies meant to incentivize solar energy deployment in Nigeria. The NREEEP, If effectively deployed, would also assist Nigeria to achieve Goal 7 (Clean Energy) of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

What must the government do? Government must change its attitude and approach to the solar energy sector. It must take the lead and see solar energy as a long-term strategic bankable option. Government should rethink Nigeria’s engagement with its international development partners, especially International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the African Development Bank (AFDB). Both organizations stand ready to not only support and fund solar projects, but also help member States develop such bankable projects. It should be realized also that lack of bankable projects remains the biggest reason why most international funders won’t commit their money to some projects. Government must also delineate clearly, her experts and representatives in this critical sector. Oddly, at the 7th IRENA Assembly in Abu Dhabi in 2017, it was Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, who represented Nigeria, a fact that left many struggling to understand the absence of the oversight Minister of Power. The consolidation of Ministries of Works, Housing and Power under one Minister is indubitably playing a negative role in this regard.   

In the meantime, Nigeria is ripe for massive solar deployment and most individuals/businesses are already opting for home solar systems in the off-grid (stand-alone) space. It is now for the federal government to embrace its responsibility to scale up the deployment of solar energy starting with public buildings, parks and streets, then expanding to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMES) across the country. It’s time to act.

Ude is a Climate Policy Research Associate at Selonnes Consult Ltd.; Obaze is MD/CEO, Selonnes Consult Ltd.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

5 ways to save your mobile data

— 21st March 2018

Chinenye Anuforo [email protected] 08063768550 Where your data goes depends on how you use your phone. As smartphones get increasingly smarter, the amount of data they pull from the Internet is increasing. For example, as you get instant updates about what your friends are doing, no matter where you are, or get weather warnings when you…

  • 21m Nigerian subscribers use smartphones – Jumia

    — 21st March 2018

    A recent report on the Nigerian mobile sector by leading e-commerce company, Jumia, has disclosed that, out of the 162 million mobile phone subscribers in 2017 in Nigeria, only 21 million of them are smartphone users, and only 17 million smartphone users are active on social media via their mobile phones. The report also shows…

  • OAU, World Bank set up $8m ICT park

    — 21st March 2018

    …Seek stakeholders’ collaboration Chinenye Anuforo The Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, has set up an $8 million World Bank-assisted information and communication technology (ICT) driven-knowledge park, tagged African Centre of Excellence ( OAU ACE). This is even as the institution is calling for more participation from the private and public sector to tap…

  • Dickson urges PDP leaders to support Secondus

    — 21st March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has  called on leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to support the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus. Dickson made the call, yesterday, and  also, urged the leaders to rally round the National Working Committee (NWC). He said solid support for the party leadership will make it…

  • Obaseki integrates vigilantes, hunters in Edo’s new security architecture

    — 21st March 2018

    Edo  Governor,  Godwin Obaseki, has said the state’s new security architecture will accommodate vigilance groups from various communities, to assist in maintaining peace and order across the state. Obaseki said the new security architecture was occasioned by recent attacks on Edo people by bandits. The governor said the security architecture will serve as robust framework…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share