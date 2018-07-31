Strict monitoring ’ll curb fake varsities – Dr Igwe, DVC, Coal City Varsity

He speaks on university education in the country and urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) to scale up monitoring of universities. Magnus Eze, Enugu Dr Sylvester Emeka Igwe; a thoroughbred academic and Deputy Vice Chancellor of Coal City University, Enugu is reputed for his frankness. In this interview with The Education Report, shortly after a national roundtable organised by the young institution on hate speech; he speaks on university education in the country and urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) to scale up monitoring of universities. He regretted that many private universities today, are clearly out to make profit. Excerpts: As a player in the sector, how do you rate university education in Nigeria? I think that we are just grappling to grow up but we have challenges as it were. So in a matter of rating as a personal observation, Nigerian education is rated wonderfully well. I wouldn’t want to say it is dwindling or going backwards but at least we are making efforts to move, though it is difficult to do so. I think also that government is not paying enough attention to education because I know even those that are the key actors now, many of them studied overseas. Some of us, we know what it is outside there and when we come back home we begin to have all manners of difficulties in building up Nigerian students the way they should grow, re-culturing them as it were, because the facilities may not be there. So, we deal much with improvisation to see how we can push Nigerian education forward, we don’t have to keep going round and round. With all due respect, you would not be shocked that even the Minister of Education may have his children studying abroad. Children of Commissioners for Education or those who can afford education away from the shores of Nigeria but all these are things of the mind. I think that if we put all hands on deck, surely we will move Nigeria education forward but as it is now, it’s difficult. Some of us that are supervising postgraduate students, we have to call them, to ask them what they are doing, why don’t you bring what you have done so that we look at it and see how we can move away from where we are, but you keep struggling in getting them but they keep giving excuses. All these things are behavioural and it’s affecting everybody and not just the government alone.

We have all manners of universities these days; what does this trend portend for Nigeria? It portends danger because I do not see why ‘unapproved institution’ should be operating but then, there is a whole lot of ignorance on the part of those that patronize them because it is so easy to know an approved university. Just go online to NUC website and you’ll see all the approved institutions. But ignorance is part of the problem of education; people should also know what they should do and if they don’t know that, then anybody that flies any kite about an institution; without making enquiries whether that institution is approved one, people nosediving into it and at the end, this is the kind of thing you see. That is very dangerous and we also call on the NUC to update; make upkeep on how they monitor fake universities, fake institutions as it were, so that they stop creating problems around. READ ALSO: The closure of illegal universities