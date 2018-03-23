Saviour Divine: Evening of family worship with Ola Peters

Gospel musician, Ola Peters, will on Sunday, March 25 release his new 4-tracker entitled, Saviour Divine. The event will hold at RCCG, Jesus Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos and will be hosted by Dr. Richard Ikiebe.

Speaking, Peters said: “I am glad to inform my fans that I’ll be launching my fourth album, Saviour Divine. The launch is planned to be an evening of family worship experience with the sweet solemn and inspiration touch of ancient and spiritual songs, which are far reaching to the deepest part of the being drawing us nearer in deep fellowship.”

Peters, also a chartered accountant, has created a place for himself in the gospel genre of hymnals and acoustic inspiration that reaches both the young and old across the land. His previous albums are Iwo Ni, Priceless, and Ejeka Yin Oluwa, a compilation of Yoruba hymnal series exclusively produced for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.