Saudi sacks Crown Prince

— 21st June 2017

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef has been relieved of his post and replaced by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Quoting the SPA, Reuters said that a royal decree had been published to effect the change,

Muhammad bin Nayef was the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia.

He is also the chairman of the new Council for Political and Security Affairs.

He was born on 30 August 1959 and was also the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia.

He is also the chairman of the new Council for Political and Security Affairs.

He was appointed on 29 April 2015, as heir apparent by King Salman.

As Crown Prince, he was the first in line to the throne of Saudi Arabia.

He is a member of the House of Saud and a nephew of King Salman.

No reason was given for replacement with Prince Mohammad bin Salman who was born on 31st of August 1985.

Salman is the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and the youngest minister of defense in the world.

He is also chief of the House of Saud royal court, and chairman of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs. He has been described as the power behind the throne of his father, King Salman.

