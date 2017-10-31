The Sun News
Latest
31st October 2017 - Saudi opens stadiums to women
31st October 2017 - BREAKING: One million march in support of anti-open grazing law in Benue
31st October 2017 - Drunk man rapes 100-yr-old woman to death
31st October 2017 - BREAKING: N’ Korea nuclear base collapses
31st October 2017 - China hopes US’ll rejoin Paris climate agreement
31st October 2017 - FG saves $2m annually from local cement production – BUA CEO
31st October 2017 - Over 5,000 security personnel for Nov. 4 Enugu LG Polls
31st October 2017 - PENGASSAN Mobil Nigeria Branch gets new chairman 
31st October 2017 - No immunity for Babachir, Oke, says Garba Shehu
31st October 2017 - Bahrain won’t attend any summit unless Qatar ‘returns to its senses’
Home / World News / Saudi opens stadiums to women

Saudi opens stadiums to women

— 31st October 2017

Saudi Arabia will allow women into sports stadiums for the first time from next year, authorities said Sunday, in a landmark move opening up three previously male-only venues to families.

Saudi, which has some of the world’s tightest restrictions on women, has long barred women from sports arenas by strict rules on segregation of the sexes in public.

The announcement is in line with powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious reforms shaking up the kingdom, including the historic decision to allow women to drive from next June.

“Starting the preparation of three stadiums in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to be ready to accommodate families from early 2018,” the General Sports Authority said on Twitter.

Under the country’s guardianship system, a male family member must grant permission for a woman’s study, travel and other activities.

But the kingdom appears to be relaxing some norms as part of its sweeping “Vision 2030” plan for economic and social reforms as it prepares for a post-oil era.

The kingdom is now also expected to lift a public ban on cinemas and has encouraged mixed-gender celebrations – something unseen before.

“First women driving, now stadiums. What’s next? Night clubs?” said one Saudi Twitter user, echoing a deluge of social media comments expressing surprise over the accelerating pace of reforms.

In a rare public appearance last week Prince Mohammed pledged a “moderate” Saudi Arabia, long seen as an exporter of a brand of puritanical Islam espoused by jihadists worldwide.

MBS, as he is well known, promised his kingdom will return to “what we were before – a country of moderate Islam that is tolerant of all religions and to the world”.

His comment, while unveiling plans for a $500-billion development zone, chimes with his public image of a bold liberal reformer in a conservative country where more than half the population is under 25.

But his vision for a new Saudi Arabia is fraught with risks and could trigger a backlash from conservatives, analysts warn.

“Despite the bold statements, it is important to remember that the dominance of conservative thought since the late 1970’s cannot be quickly reversed,” said analysis firm Eurasia Group.  “Ultraconservative and radical elements continue to pose risks.”

The government appears to have clipped the wings of the once-feared religious police – long accused of harassing the public with rigid Islamic mores – who have all but disappeared from big cities. (GlobalTimes)

Post Views: 32
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: One million march in support of anti-open grazing law in Benue

— 31st October 2017

News reaching Daily Sun now indicates that a One Million man peaceful walk through the streets of  Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Tuesday morning, to support the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Prohibition law set to begin, on Wednesday. The walk started at the popular Wurukum Roundabouts amid tight security and the group, ‘Strict…

  • FG saves $2m annually from local cement production – BUA CEO

    — 31st October 2017

    The Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, has said that the local cement manufacturers produce over 25 million tonnes cement thus saving the country two million dollars annually. He said this while addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting of the Presidential Industrial Advisory Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential…

  • Over 5,000 security personnel for Nov. 4 Enugu LG Polls

    — 31st October 2017

    The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmalam, has said that over 5,000 security personnel will be deployed for the Enugu State Local Government polls on November 4. He said that the personnel would be drawn from the various security agencies working in the state. Danmalam said, in Enugu, on Tuesday, that the…

  • PENGASSAN Mobil Nigeria Branch gets new chairman 

    — 31st October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Rasaq Obe has emerged the new Chairman of the Mobil Branch of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). He emerged as the new Chairman at the just concluded 5th Triennial Branch Delegates Conference which was held in Calabar, Cross River State capital between October 26th and 27th…

  • No immunity for Babachir, Oke, says Garba Shehu

    — 31st October 2017

    Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu says President Muhammadu Buhari will not stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from its investigation against Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke, who were relieved of their appointments. Shehu, who stated on Monday in Abuja, said President Buhari had taken the necessary administrative action against the two officials. President Buhari,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share