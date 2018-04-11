The Sun News
11th April 2018 - Saudi Arabia says it intercepted missile over Riyadh
11th April 2018 - Commonwealth Games: Relay team preparation in top gear
11th April 2018 - Tunisia hope attacker Msakni will be fit for World Cup
11th April 2018 - UEFA charges Guardiola
11th April 2018 - China: Opening-up policy measures unrelated to U.S. trade row
11th April 2018 - Syria airstrikes: Airlines reroute flights after warning
11th April 2018 - PHOTOS: Buhari hosts Archbishop of Canterbury, others in London
11th April 2018 - Israel finalising deal to deport thousands of African migrants to Uganda
11th April 2018 - Edo remains safe haven for business, habitation, CP Kokumo
11th April 2018 - We’ve provided entrepreneurial motivation for Rivers people – Wike
Saudi Arabia says it intercepted missile over Riyadh

— 11th April 2018

Reuters/NAN

Saudi Arabia’s air defence forces intercepted a ballistic missile over Riyadh on Wednesday, state media said, after at least three blasts were heard and three clouds of smoke were seen in the sky above the capital.

Houthis say attacks targeted defence ministry in Riyadh, Al Masirah TV reports

Yemen’s Houthis has stepped up missile attacks on the kingdom in what it says is retaliation for air raids by a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned armed movement.

One man was killed in Riyadh last month by debris after the military shot down a flurry of missiles, the first casualty of the Yemen war in the Saudi capital.

Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Gulf Arab states intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 to try and push back the Houthis after the movement drove the internationally recognized government into Saudi exile.

The attack on Wednesday marked the fourth time in five months that missiles have flown over Riyadh, as the Houthis step up efforts to demonstrate they can reach the Saudi capital, and threatens to escalate a regional rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The coalition has launched thousands of air strikes in Yemen which have hit schools, markets and hospitals, killing hundreds of people – though it says it does not target civilians.

