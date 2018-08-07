Saudi expels Canadian envoy, recalls own over interference

Saudi Arabia said yesterday it was expelling the Canadian ambassador and recalling its envoy while freezing all new trade, in retaliation for Ottawa’s vigorous calls for the release of jailed activists.

The kingdom gave the envoy Dennis Horak 24 hours to leave the country, in an abrupt rupture of relations over what it slammed as “interference” in its internal affairs. Ottawa said it was “seriously concerned” and was seeking “greater clarity” on the shock move, which was announced on Twitter by the Saudi foreign ministry.

The rupture, which underscores a newly aggressive foreign policy led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, comes after Canada denounced a new crackdown on human rights activists including the sister of a jailed blogger.

“The Canadian position is an overt and blatant interference in the internal affairs of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Saudi foreign ministry tweeted.

“The kingdom announces that it is recalling its ambassador to Canada for consultation. We consider the Canadian ambassador to the kingdom persona non grata and order him to leave within the next 24 hours.”

The ministry also announced “the freezing of all new trade and investment transactions with Canada while retaining its right to take further action”.

Canada last week said it was “gravely concerned” over a new wave of arrests of women and human rights campaigners in the kingdom, including award-winning gender rights activist Samar Badawi.

“We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful #humanrights activists,” the Canadian foreign ministry tweeted on Friday.

Canada doubled down Monday, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Marie-Pier Baril saying: “Canada will always stand up for the protection of human rights, very much including women’s rights, and freedom of expression around the world.”

“Our government will never hesitate to promote these values and believes that this dialogue is critical to international diplomacy,” she added.

Samar was arrested along with fellow campaigner Nassima al-Sadah last week, the latest victims of what Human Rights Watch called an “unprecedented government crackdown on the women’s rights movement”.