– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Saudi expels Canadian envoy, recalls own over interference
7th August 2018 - Flood alert: NEMA tells prone communities to monitor movement of sea
7th August 2018 - Lassa fever outbreak claims one in Enugu
7th August 2018 - 2019: Lamido can transform Nigeria – Obasanjo
7th August 2018 - Trade ban: No threat of xenophobic attack on Nigerians – Ghanaian govt tells FG 
7th August 2018 - Zimbabwe’s opposition readies legal challenge to election
7th August 2018 - My mother’s cancer, death inspired me to study medicine – Graduate confesses
7th August 2018 - Ethiopian security forces kill 4 protesters 
7th August 2018 - Vidal pens Barca three-year deal 
7th August 2018 - Courtois goes AWOL 
Home / World News / Saudi expels Canadian envoy, recalls own over interference
envoy

Saudi expels Canadian envoy, recalls own over interference

— 7th August 2018

Saudi Arabia said yesterday it was expelling the Canadian ambassador and recalling its envoy while freezing all new trade, in retaliation for Ottawa’s vigorous calls for the release of jailed activists.

The kingdom gave the envoy Dennis Horak 24 hours to leave the country, in an abrupt rupture of relations over what it slammed as “interference” in its internal affairs. Ottawa said it was “seriously concerned” and was seeking “greater clarity” on the shock move, which was announced on Twitter by the Saudi foreign ministry.

The rupture, which underscores a newly aggressive foreign policy led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, comes after Canada denounced a new crackdown on human rights activists including the sister of a jailed blogger.

“The Canadian position is an overt and blatant interference in the internal affairs of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Saudi foreign ministry tweeted.

“The kingdom announces that it is recalling its ambassador to Canada for consultation. We consider the Canadian ambassador to the kingdom persona non grata and order him to leave within the next 24 hours.”

READ ALSO Flood alert: NEMA tells prone communities to monitor movement of sea

The ministry also announced “the freezing of all new trade and investment transactions with Canada while retaining its right to take further action”.

Canada last week said it was “gravely concerned” over a new wave of arrests of women and human rights campaigners in the kingdom, including award-winning gender rights activist Samar Badawi.

“We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful #humanrights activists,” the Canadian foreign ministry tweeted on Friday.

Canada doubled down Monday, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Marie-Pier Baril saying: “Canada will always stand up for the protection of human rights, very much including women’s rights, and freedom of expression around the world.”

“Our government will never hesitate to promote these values and believes that this dialogue is critical to international diplomacy,” she added.

Samar was arrested along with fellow campaigner Nassima al-Sadah last week, the latest victims of what Human Rights Watch called an “unprecedented government crackdown on the women’s rights movement”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FLOOD

Flood alert: NEMA tells prone communities to monitor movement of sea

— 7th August 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, has warned that movement of sea must be constantly monitored by flood prone communities. He said cases of unusual rise in the sea level should be immediately reported to disaster outfits for immediate action. This is even as the agency…

  • LASSA FEVER

    Lassa fever outbreak claims one in Enugu

    — 7th August 2018

    Magnus Eze and Raphael Ede, Enugu Lassa Fever disease has claimed one life in Enugu State. Commissioner for Health, Dr Fintan Ekochin, confirmed the incident, on Monday. He said the incident, which the source could not be immediately ascertained, was the only me. “We had a case of Lassa fever, unfortunately, he died. It’s a…

  • OBASANJO

    2019: Lamido can transform Nigeria – Obasanjo

    — 7th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed his confidence in the capacity and ability of the former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, to transform the country, if elected as Nigeria’s president in 2019. Obasanjo’s remark was contained in a statement signed by the  Social Media aide to Lamido,  Mansur Ahmed, and made available…

  • ban

    Trade ban: No threat of xenophobic attack on Nigerians – Ghanaian govt tells FG 

    — 7th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinu, Olivia Kalu, Abuja Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has assured the Federal Government that the ban on retail business in the country will not result in xenophobic attack on Nigerians. This was disclosed to reporters by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama after he had audience…

  • MAINSTREAM POLITICS

    South East should embrace mainstream politics – Ekwilo

    — 7th August 2018

    We must embrace mainstream politics because we cannot use APGA to attain the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. Chukwudi Nweje Chris Ekwilo is the Chairman Igbo Coalition in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter. He spoke on the Igbo agitation for the country’s president of Igbo extraction and why the Igbo need to…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share