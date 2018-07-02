The Sun News
AHMED MUSA

Saudi club offers N1.6bn for Musa

— 2nd July 2018

An unnamed club from Saudi Arabia has offered £40 million to sign Ahmed Musa from Premier League club, Leicester City.

Musa joined Leicester two summers ago from CSKA Moscow, but had struggled to gain regular first team place at the English club and spent the latter part of last season on loan at the Russian club from where he joined Leicester.

But following his fine display at the World Cup, he is now the subject of a transfer to the Saudi club.

“It’s a tempting offer as the player now has to consider securing his financial future after playing at two World Cups and also playing in the Premier League,”

SCORENigeria quoted a source close to the player.

The report claimed that the Saudi club had already contacted the Leicester City forward’s agent, William D’Avila, who was in Saint Petersburg for the Super Eagles final World Cup Group D match against Argentina.

Musa himself had admitted he was also uncertain of his future, but will shortly return to Premier League club, Leicester City after a successful loan stint at former club CSKA Moscow.

He still has two more years left of his contract with the Foxes after he joined them in the summer of 2016 on a four-year deal.

