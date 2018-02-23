The Sun News
Saudi Arabia invests $64bn on Western-style entertainment

Saudi Arabia invests $64bn on Western-style entertainment

23rd February 2018

Saudi Arabia announced plans yesterday to spend $64 billions on building new venues and flying in Western acts, in a total overhaul of its entertainment sector that would have been unthinkable not long ago.

Long known for its ultra-conservative mores, the kingdom has embarked on a wide-ranging programme of social and economic reforms driven by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

At a glitzy press conference in Riyadh, General Entertainment Authority (GEA) chief Ahmad bin Aqeel al-Khatib told reporters the kingdom is set to invest $64 billion in its entertainment sector over the coming decade.

“We are already building the infrastructure,” Khatib said, adding that ground had been broken for an opera house. Khatib said hundreds of new companies have sprung up over the past year, registering for licences to take advantage of the budding sector.

“God willing, you will see a real change by 2020,” the entertainment chief said, adding that more than 5,000 events were planned for the coming year. The funding for new infrastructure and entertainment offerings will come from both the government and the private sector, he said.

Behind Khatib, a screen teased the names of international acts like Maroon 5, Andrea Bocelli and Cirque du Soleil. Neither a breakdown of how the money would be spent nor a schedule for the cultural programme were provided.

But it follows a series of events in recent months including concerts, a Comic-Con festival and a mixed-gender national day celebration that saw people dancing in the streets to thumping electronic music for the first time.

