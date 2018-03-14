The Sun News
Satanism in new age religious solution(1)
Home / Columns / Satanism in new age religious solution(1)

Satanism in new age religious solution(1)

— 14th March 2018

“Dear Prof, I thought it was a mere fiction reading the testimonies on your column; I hesitated ordering your oil after telling you my multiple problems. I was not surprised when I got the solution to my problems. I was afflicted by some evil powers that made it very impossible for me to sale off the goods in my shops, to the extent that my next neighbour was so happy seeing my business going down.  He even boasted to have been responsible for all the setbacks I had. He took all my customers and greatly mocked me. But glory be to God, after I got the two bottles of your oil and applied the principles as you directed, I noticed that things changed for good. I regained my clients and business partners. The back to sender prayer I did, worked very well for me to the extent that he also lost his shop next to mine. He is experiencing all that he wished for me. God knows how to pay back. God bless you…” Mr. Ayo O. Email  [email protected]

Prof, God has done it again for me and my family. The native doctor that gave us spiritual quite notice that led to the death of my only son last year is now in total trouble. When I got the oil you sent to me and followed the instructions, four days thereafter the juju doctor called me and said that all his powers have left him and that he is afraid of death. He requested for prayer and the oil too. He has confessed and has accepted Christ as his Lord and personal Saviour. We are living in peace in our house now and all those attacks have stopped. My wife and I are now enjoying peace. May God bless you…” Mr. David Agu. Email [email protected]

In my term, the Bible is the mother of every spiritual knowledge, it had inferred thus, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the father of light, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” James 1:17.

 I sincerely wish to advice my reader to listen to the spirit of God while reading this work because you shall discover so many things that shall shock you. I have decided to expose some workers of iniquity hitherto masquerading as angels of light, who are on demonic assignment to manipulate people and initiate them into Satanism by administering “solution” to their problems. However, be informed that I am not an island of spiritual knowledge but I shall through these expository articles authenticate the fact that the value of knowledge is the ability to communicate same.

The bible says, “Now the spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils”. Hitherto we have all witnessed the fulfillment of this and other related prophesies in the world of man. We are presently living in the era of great increase in demonic activities. This age is characterized by an ever-increasing flood of satanic manipulation, wickedness occasioned by false solution.

This manipulation has snow-balled into psychic afflictions to moral aberrations. The rapid expansion of the work of the evil forces, affecting and influencing the entire world, the government, the church, the life of the believer together with the society is obviously conspicuous in the daily increase in crime, lust, deceit, moral depravity, war, homosexuality, fear, worry, disease, psychic disorder, demonic oppression and possession, growth and intensification of spiritism, occultism in the church, suicide, false prophesies, false solutions, and false religious cults to mention but a few.

There has never being a time in human history when the warnings against occultism and all forms of false solution is necessary than this period that has witnessed growth in various human problems and urgent desire ignited to get out of same. So many people, Christian and non-Christian alike find themselves manipulated into one type of problem or the other. The purpose for which the enemy manipulates them into various problems is to enable him [the devil] propel them to search for solution from his agents who are here and there operating their various sanctums as church of God. By seeking for solution in this regards, the person becomes initiated by receiving the mark of destruction.

Today, practices which were once conducted more or less surreptitiously and abhorred by an average Christian as witch-craft, Sorcery, spiritism, fortune-telling, magic etc are now re-baptized and clothed with a cloak of respectability and popularized and given modern names in some churches of today. We have congregation that do not understand the things of the spirit.

Millions of people are being subjected to the demonstrations of the power of darkness by such modern occult practices in some churches. Clairvoyance, telepathy, hypnotism, fortune-telling and other forms of divinations, magic, séances, and many other psychic practices and forms  of Extra-sensory Perception (ESP) have been given privileged positions on some Christian alters and pull-pit and are used by the enemy to enslave people. The congregations on their part receive such things and praise the “earthly shepherd” (the priest) for the miracle “God” has done through him or her.

This work is designed to awaken our understanding on the danger inherent in seeking any so-called solution outside the recognized authority of the supreme power of creation revealed in Christ Jesus. Such solution is nothing but a disguised process of higher demonic enslavement in the world of man.

If you receive any prayer or carry out any practical instruction from an agent of darkness, no matter his position or title, I tell you the truth, such solution will compound your problem in life at last and will thereafter manifest in another way that is unknown to you. Do not forget that the devil is a game master and knows how to give anybody what he/she wants. Every good gift from Satan leads to total destruction.

Today there are so many agents of darkness who designate themselves as GURUS, who at the same time are operating there mystical centers as Christian churches working magic in the place of miracle in other to hoodwink the elect. Some of the so called Gurus are not associated with Christian churches, they stand out in their own way as workers of iniquity, yet some naïve Christians do patronize them and get themselves initiated. For the sake of clarity and emphasis let me warn once more on a more serious note, that you must never seek anything outside Christ if you truly love your life now and in due consideration of now and thereafter.

  In our world today, there are many initiates of the occult system of things or lesser agents of darkness, who still consult higher masters in the same mystical order when a matter  that is greater than their powers surfaces. This is an operational law within the entire abode of spirituality. Yes, such higher initiates [masters] are cosmic channels through which the invisible rulers of darkness pass through to make contact with lesser agents in the psychical system of reality.

