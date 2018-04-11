Satanism in new age religious solution (5)

“My name is Mr. Chukwuemeka from Imo State; I want to testify to the glory of God on what He has done in my life through Prof. Uzorma. For three years I was stagnant, I mean things were very tough and rough as nothing was working for me. No business contact at all as I continued to live from hand to mouth. At a point, I started suspecting that something was wrong somewhere as things continued to be tougher on daily basis. As God may have it, I have been reading Prof. Uzorma’s column as a result, I decided to contact him and he instructed me to order two bottles of his oil which I did and followed his instructions. I strictly followed the instructions he gave to me…after the prayer, there was a serious turnaround. Yes, after the prayer, business contact started coming to the extent that I now chose the ones I want to do. The good news today is that people come to me for assistance. I have started a project by the grace of God this year which I trust must be completed this year. Sir, may God bless you for us all…” Mr. Emeka 08037173987.

“Dear Prof I greet you in Jesus name. I thought it was a dream but is a reality. Since my father died in 1983, is been like a civil war against me. The worst part is that I have used so many spiritual soap and oil from many prophets and they all failed me. None of such spiritual materials ever worked for me until I contacted you…and you instructed me to order your oil which I was unable to afford but your continued to pray for me and I finally got the oil last year September. After using the oil, it has been testimonies all through. Those who wanted to kill me finally killed themselves. It is a thing that I cannot explain how it happened but all I know is that God has done it for me…Keep doing the good work sir…” Chief Sam Agwu

“I give God the glory that my son who had a mental sickness is now healed after using your oil in praying for him. His admission that was about to be deferred by one year as advised by a doctor had been reversed that he can now continue his education unhindered praise God and may God bless you.” (Name and contact withheld).

The man that heals all manner of ailments by the magic hat is now a self acclaimed prophet of God in one “Witches and Wizard Ministry International”. What an error! Once a patient is brought to him, he consults the oracle in the church without the knowledge of the members. Consulting the oracle in this context could be by listening to the voice of his guiding spirit that works with his oracle and whatever the oracle through the spirit says, he will then proceed to cure the patient with water.

If the illness defies cure with the water, he then revert to the use of the magic hat. All he does is to adorn the hat on the hand of the patient and the illness is immediately cured. The cure that is effected by the use of the magic hat is a serious process of one handing himself over to the unclean spirit of the air which coordinates the ‘healing’. The moment the spirit enters the person by an established contact via the hat, the patient in such healing home becomes a blind or garden initiate of the rulers of witches and wizards. Though the fellow has received “Cure” for his illness but the cure is a contact between him/her and the evil forces.

This agent of darkness has cured a lot of people with mental problems, helped barren women to have children, cured patients of asthma and tuberculosis, given false hope to those under any kind of attack. What he does is to use evil power to suppress for a while the one working in another person’s life. He has initiated many people into Satanism as a result of the above.

There is another aspect of esoteric manipulation that has to do with mystical mirror viewing. A friend once informed me of his experience somewhere in the Eastern part of Nigeria. According to him he journeyed into one village and got to undulated sub-hill to emerge into fairly large compound that houses the “omniscient” mirror with three imposing prominent effigies of a half naked damsel, an old man and woman possibly the wife and a molded cock. Before he arrived a full circle of men and women had already gathered and taken their seats in the auditorium awaiting the preliminary lectures and induction, before the commencement of the retrospective and prospective mirroring into the unknown.

This is usually done by men and women whose heads are full of trivialities because, often times they get lost gazing at nothing with that blank expression that betrays the troubled mind. It is only the troubled and distressed mind that seeks for spiritual invocation and independence through Necromancy, sorcery, para-psychology, demonic prophecy or through any of the demonic channels which are sources of enslavement. Indeed prospective mirror viewers are expected to be in a state of celibacy and flawless disposition of the mind; at least 24hours before the viewing time. This would expedite a very positive action towards achieving demonic oriented results.

What I am saying here is happening from time to time in different parts of the world and many victims are dying daily without knowing that they are responsible for what is happening to them. Mirror viewing to ascertain who is responsible for one thing or the other has destroyed many souls and is a channel through which the mighty evil forces can dominate, control and enslave one forever. Before you can be allowed to view any mystical mirror, you must receive instructions on the conditions before you are allowed in. Some of the conditions include removal of all ornamental objects from one’s body, shirts, belt and shoes as the case may be before consulting with the mirror.

The viewer is also instructed not to ignore or underrate its spiritual efficacy. In some cases you will not see any physical mirror rather you will find a lighted candle stick. Now the person will lit a candle and will practically instruct the viewer how it is viewed for better result. At this point, one is instructed to pay attention with profound concentration on the red tip of the candle with a doxological incantation consciously and continuously recited by the all-seeking viewer. In some places, you may be flummoxed to note that the characteristic incantation of the spiritual “abracadabra” may not be recited in most cases. All you need to say while focusing on the candle light is “May I see what I have come to look for in Jesus name”. As you consciously recite this, with rapt concentration on the red tip of the candle, you will automatically see township scenery, a cluster of trees, or a horizon of empty space.