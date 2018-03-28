The Sun News
Satanism in new age religious solution (3)

Satanism in new age religious solution (3)

— 28th March 2018

“Good day Prof, to the glory of God, I have received the employment visa to work in one of the most cherished foreign nations. So many things unfolded in the course of this search to the extent that my foreign agent needed to send me some vital documents without which no embassy would give me attention. He was demanding serious amount of money for this purpose and I could not afford it. I contacted you and placed order for your oil, in the process of the prayer, I was divinely led by the Holy Spirit to go to the embassy without the necessary documents for my employment visa (work permit). When I got there, within five minutes I was issued with the visa without the consular asking for any document. He looked at me and smiled …the favour of the Lord went with me. To God be the glory…” Mr. David 08037568671.  

“I’m most grateful to God for what he used your oil to do in my life. God has proved to me that he is a great God once again. It happened in 2006 when my father died and it was rumored that it was my step-mother that killed him. I lost my mother years ago and I am the only son of my mother. The battle became much because my late father had enough money including a big transport company.

 My step-mother started attacking me in so many ways, seeing that I am the only stumbling block on her way, she intensified efforts to kill me physically and spiritually but everything failed. The story is very long sir as you know it, God intervened on my behalf when she prepared charm and buried it in my compound by the time I matched it my legs got swollen up. I was in pain for over eight years and the experience is a thing I will not forget easily.

 When in that pain I ordered your oil and used it the way you instructed, the first four night I used it, the woman was shouting all through the night and early in the morning she came with  swollen legs crippling in the compound and apologizing to me for all the evils she has done asking me to forgive her. When I asked her to mention all the evils she did against me, sir, she amazed the entire family by the things she said and after her confession, she fainted for a while and later woke up. A lot happened sir but today the same poison she sent to me is exactly what she is suffering from now while God through your oil has healed me…God be with you sir…” (Name and contact withheld).

In Nigeria today, as it is in most parts of the world, so many financial institutions/homes, banks, big finance companies, sales firms, manufacturers, etc do make use of graphologists and physiognomists to access the inner and outer quality of their prospective employees.

“Multitudes including businessmen, government and religious leaders, beset with problems, fearful and confused because of the present state of the world, and concerned about the future, are seeking help and information from fortunetellers and spiritualist mediums. Countless others have been subjected to the influences and deceptions of spiritualism, assuming everything supernatural is of God, and mistaking the power of darkness for the power of God.

 The gullible are naively falling victim to the fallacious reasoning that since God can heal and perform miracles, then, every case of healing and everything that passes for a miracle must be from God. Since God has spoken through men by prophesy and revelation, then everyone who claims to have prophesy or revelation from God must be accepted as a prophet and seer”.

As a result of the above, psychic mediums and great clairvoyants are finding increasing acceptance from every quarter by the multitudes who are clamoring for their help and guidance through the operation of their alleged “gift of God”.

 This work is designed to awaken our understanding on the danger inherent in seeking any so-called solution outside the recognized authority of the supreme power of creation revealed in Christ Jesus. Such solution is nothing but a disguised process of higher demonic enslavement in the world of man.

If you receive any prayer or carry out any practical instruction from an agent of darkness, no matter his position or title, I tell you the truth, such solution will compound your problem in life at last and will thereafter manifest in another way that is unknown to you. Do not forget that the devil is a game master and knows how to give anybody what he/she wants. Every good gift from Satan leads to total destruction.

Today, there are so many agents of darkness who designate themselves as GURUS, who at the same time are operating there mystical centers as Christian churches working magic in the place of miracle in other to hoodwink the elect. Some of the so called Gurus are not associated with Christian churches, they stand out in their own way as workers of iniquity, yet some naïve Christians do patronize them and get themselves initiated. For the sake of clarity and emphasis let me warn once more on a more serious note, that you must never seek anything outside Christ if you truly love your life now and in due consideration of now and thereafter.

In our world today, there are many initiates of the occult system of things or lesser agents of darkness, who still consult higher masters in the same mystical order when a matter  that is greater than their powers surfaces. This is an operational law within the entire abode of spirituality. Yes, such higher initiates [masters] are cosmic channels through which the invisible rulers of darkness pass through to make contact with lesser agents in the psychical system of reality.

Few weeks ago, a young Christian convert shared a very pathetic story and experience with me. He narrated how a “Man of God” he visited asked him to sow his black berry phone as seed of faith, when he did, the man of God opened a particular bucket and dropped the phone inside it, according to the young man he saw to his astonishment more than 200 smart phones which people sowed as seed of faith that same day which the man of God in turn sales to phone dealers and make his money. The young man continued that what amazed him was the time the man of God laid his hands on him to pray for him. He instructed him to open his mouth which he did and the man of God spit saliva into his mouth and consequently urged him to swallow it which he did in turn; having been told that that is one of the ways anointing could be transmitted. What an abomination!

It could interest the reader to know that after the man of God spit into the mouth of the young Christian brother as means of solving his problems, a demonic object was introduced into his body, “since then, mighty snakes have not ceased kissing me in my dreams. I now live in total fear of not knowing what to do… I sometimes see snakes physically in my bedroom…” the young boy inferred.

The above story is exactly what I am talking about. How could someone who claims to be a man of God spit into someone else’s mouth to solve his problem after collecting his black berry phone? We are presently living in a very crucial time though the delusion is not new because we are already in the last days where many are involved in one form of magical cum superstitious exercises in order to be healed or helped in one way or the other.

Yes, in these times of uncertainty and unrest-in an era of materialism when even the church has grown skeptical of the validity of supernatural for today, many are turning to the delusions of spiritism and spiritualism. Occultism and the black arts in general are experiencing phenomenal revival of interest, influencing more people today than ever. One leading university in America because of the great interest in the occult, few years ago offered among its courses of study one entitled, “Witch-craft, Magic and Sorcery”.

