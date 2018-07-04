SAS urges organisations to embrace analytics, artificial intelligence

SAS Africa has called on different organisations to embrace analytics and artificial intelligence to modernise their processes and systems. The purpose is to help reduce compliance costs, improve efficiency and effectiveness, stay competitive and drive innovation.

This was the thrust of the discussions at the SAS Road to Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Showcase in Lagos last week.

Desan Naidoo, vice president, SAS Africa, welcoming the participants, noted that “seeing we are in the analytics economy where data, people and machines work right to accelerate the pace of innovation, critical business decisions must be made via data analytics instead of gut feelings and guess work.

“At SAS, we are the leaders in business analytics software and services, and we help organizations across the globe transform their data into deep and well-defined insights that provide fresh perspective on business, helping to identify what’s working and fix what isn’t and innovate in ways that keep you ahead of the competition. Our solutions turn large amounts of data into knowledge you can act on, and also empower business leaders to capitalize on new opportunities and be seen as strategic business advisers by using analytics to align the marketing process with the customer journey.”