The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - Kaduna Govt alerts residents to dangerous chemicals emission
4th July 2018 - Happy 4th of July quotes, images and messages
4th July 2018 - Adamawa records 1,564 cases of cholera – Director
4th July 2018 - Yerry Mina becomes first defender to score in his first 3 World Cup matches
4th July 2018 - Why I rejected APC leaders’ plea to trade away Olusola – Fayose
4th July 2018 - Commence impeachment process against Buhari, Court tells NASS
4th July 2018 - Chelsea could land Yerry Mina in the deal to take Willian to Barcelona
4th July 2018 - Yerry Mina: Prove a point to Barcelona? I don’t have to prove anything to anyone
4th July 2018 - 4th of July: The history of America’s independence day
4th July 2018 - 10 Things to Know About Emmanuel Macron
Home / Business / SAS urges organisations to embrace analytics, artificial intelligence
ANALYTICS

SAS urges organisations to embrace analytics, artificial intelligence

— 4th July 2018

Chinenye Anuforo & Chiamaka Ajeamo

SAS Africa has called on different organisations to embrace analytics and artificial intelligence to modernise their processes and systems. The purpose is to help reduce compliance costs, improve efficiency and effectiveness, stay competitive and drive innovation.

This was the thrust of the discussions at the SAS Road to Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Showcase in Lagos last week.

Desan Naidoo, vice president, SAS Africa, welcoming the participants, noted that “seeing we are in the analytics economy where data, people and machines work right to accelerate the pace of innovation, critical business decisions must be made via data analytics instead of gut feelings and guess work.

“At SAS, we are the leaders in business analytics software and services, and we help organizations across the globe transform their data into deep and well-defined insights that provide fresh perspective on business, helping to identify what’s working and fix what isn’t and innovate in ways that keep you ahead of the competition. Our solutions turn large amounts of data into knowledge you can act on, and also empower business leaders to capitalize on new opportunities and be seen as strategic business advisers by using analytics to align the marketing process with the customer journey.”

He added, “we want to avail businesses operating in Nigeria with solutions that help them to achieve a customer-centric business strategy with an integrated decision management approach underpinned by artificial intelligence capabilities such as machine learning and cognitive computing. Our platforms address critical challenges across marketing —including planning customer-centric strategies, gaining insight from big data and analytics, optimizing omni-channel customer interactions, and understanding the customer’s digital experience.”

In his keynote presentation, Neil Harbisson, world’s first ‘cyborg’ artist, said, “Humans have limited number of sensors, but if we merge with technology, we could have more sensors that will enable us understand and unfold the real beauty of nature. We can add new senses and additional organs to ex- tend our bodies’ capacity to experience the world. We can, in effect, redesign ourselves. Our current evolutionary step is to merge with technology and take an active part in the birth of our future selves. I work with artificial senses, which I call AS.”

In his presentation, Senior Business Solutions Manager – Advanced Analytics & AI, SAS, Larry Orimoloye, encouraged firms to adopt AI as it is transforming businesses by enhancing current analytical capabilities to better understand customers and deliver the best experiences like never before and fast enough for business differentiation. AI also sets new target for organizations and helps them to make informed decisions based on the outcome of its data analytics.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna Govt alerts residents to dangerous chemicals emission

— 4th July 2018

NAN The Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) has alerted residents of the state to the dangerous chemicals emitting from raging fire incident into the environment. Mr Yusuf Rigasa, the KEPA General Manager, raised the alarm on Wednesday in Kaduna. Rigasa said, “There is fire incident at a chemical dump location at No. 9 Rafi…

  • Adamawa records 1,564 cases of cholera – Director

    — 4th July 2018

    NAN Dr Amos Ujulu, Director of Disease Control Department (DCD), Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA), says the state has recorded 1,564 cases of cholera this year. Ujulu disclosed this during his presentation on the recent outbreak of cholera to the State Executive Council Meeting in Yola. He said that over 100 communities…

  • FAYOSE

    Why I rejected APC leaders’ plea to trade away Olusola – Fayose

    — 4th July 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has revealed that pressure was mounted on him by chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to trade away the ticket given to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and support Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the APC in the July 14 governorship poll in the state….

  • BUHARI

    Commence impeachment process against Buhari, Court tells NASS

    — 4th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has ordered the National Assembly to begin impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari. Justice Maurine Onyetenu gave  the order, on Wednesday,  based on the suit filed by two Nigerians, Kanmi Ajibola, a lawyer and Sulaiman Adeniyi, a rights activist. The duo…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari loves Nigeria more than self, Gov. Ganduje declares

    — 4th July 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said that President Muhammad Buhari represents the way forward for a prosperous Nigeria, insisting that the President has a greater love for Nigeria than he has for himself. He maintained that President Buhari embodies honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability and utmost patriotism for genuine national…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share