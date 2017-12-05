The Sun News
Latest
5th December 2017 - SARS personnel to undergo new training programme – Force PRO
5th December 2017 - Saraki picks hole in Kwara Polytechnic’s tuition fees hike
5th December 2017 - North not afraid of restructuring –Govs
5th December 2017 - Adamawa: Gunmen kill 2 village heads
5th December 2017 - Zimbabwe swears in first post-Mugabe cabinet
5th December 2017 - Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen’s former leader, killed
5th December 2017 - Libya: 250 Nigerians repatriated weekly –FG
5th December 2017 - FG’ll sustain made-in-Nigeria patronage campaign –Minister
5th December 2017 - Human trafficking: Sanction looms for transport firms 
5th December 2017 - Boko Haram child victim, Ali Ahmadu, walks after Dubai surgery
Home / National / SARS personnel to undergo new training programme – Force PRO

SARS personnel to undergo new training programme – Force PRO

— 5th December 2017

Personnel of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are to undergo a new training programme, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood.

Moshood said in a statement on Monday that the training was part of the reorganisation of SARS earlier directed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris.

The directive, according to him, is aimed at repositioning the squad for “more efficiency and effective service delivery to all Nigerians” in in accordance with the rule of law and international best practices.

Moshood explained that the training would be organised by the Force in collaboration with some civil society organisations, local and international NGOs and other human rights organisations.

The  move followed the ongoing social media campaign by Nigerians for the proscription of SARS over allegations of human rights abuses across the country.

Through the campaign, which started on Saturday with the hashtag #EndSARS, many Nigerians have accused personnel of the squad of extra-judicial killings and other forms of abuses.

However, Moshood said SARS had been “doing very well in fighting violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnappings and cattle rustling in the country in recent times”.

He noted that this had seen a drastic reduction in incidents of the mentioned violent crimes nationwide.

“However, the IGP has directed the immediate reorganisation of SARS nationwide and instant investigation into all the allegations, complaints and infractions levelled against its personnel.

“In the new arrangement, a Commissioner of Police is now the overall head of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad nationwide under the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters. Abuja.

“The police zonal commands, state commands and divisions will continue to operate anti-crime units/sections, crime prevention and control squads and teams imperative to prevent and detect crime in their area of responsibilities.

“They are also to maintain other crack squads necessary to sustain law and order and protection of lives and property in their Area of responsibilities (AOR).

“The Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) will now exist and operate in the state and zonal commands under the Commissioner of Police (F-SARS) at the Force Headquarters,” he said.

Moshood added that a federal SARS Commander of the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and not below Superintendent of Police (SP) would be in charge of F-SARS in state and zonal commands across the country.

According to him, all commissioners of police have been directed by the IGP to comply with the directive with immediate effect, and warn their personnel not to pose as SARS operatives.

He added that IGP X-Squad had been mandated to go round the commands and police formations nationwide to ensure strict compliance and apprehend any erring police officer.

The Force PRO urged aggrieved members of the public with complaints against SARS personnel to report through any of the following channels for investigation and further actions:
i. IGP X-SQUAD
0902 690 0729, 08078662130, 08174041000 – CALLS
0903 227 8905 – SMS
0903 562 1377 – whatsapp
Email: [email protected]

ii.  FORCE PUBLIC COMPLAINT BUREAU
07056792065 Calls/SMS/whatsapp
08088450152 Calls/SMS/whatsapp
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Twitter: @PoliceNG
www.facebook.com/ngpolice
iii.     PUBLIC COMPLAINT RAPID RESPONSE UNIT (PCRRU)
08057000001 – Calls Only
08057000002 – Calls Only
08057000003 – SMS & whatsapp only
Twitter: @PoliceNG_PCRRU
www.facebook.com/PolicePCRRU.(NAN)

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARS personnel to undergo new training programme – Force PRO

— 5th December 2017

Personnel of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are to undergo a new training programme, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood. Moshood said in a statement on Monday that the training was part of the reorganisation of SARS earlier directed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris. The directive, according…

  • Saraki picks hole in Kwara Polytechnic’s tuition fees hike

    — 5th December 2017

    From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has faulted the tuition fees crisis rocking Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin. Although the management of the institution denied hiking the fees, concerned students had staged protests in Ilorin, alleging outrageous increments in the tuition fees. Saraki, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen…

  • North not afraid of restructuring –Govs

    — 5th December 2017

    Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said the 19 northern states are not afraid of the proposed restructuring of the country.   Tambuwal stated this yesterday in Jos, Plateau State, at the annual Law Week and memorial lecture by the Nigerian Bar Association, Jos branch, for Justice Dauda Azaki, who died 20 years ago….

  • Adamawa: Gunmen kill 2 village heads

    — 5th December 2017

    …Herdsmen, farmers in fresh clash Stories by Emma Njoku Two village heads have been reportedly killed after suspected herdsmen went on a rampage in an early morning attack yesterday on Lawaru and Dong Communities in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State. Local residents confirmed to Channels Television that the village heads of Lawaru and Dong…

  • FG’ll sustain made-in-Nigeria patronage campaign –Minister

    — 5th December 2017

    Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government will intensify and sustain its campaign for the patronage of made-in-Nigeria products, in its drive to diversify the economy, create employment and generate wealth. The minister stated this in Lagos, yesterday, at the launch of the South West Campaign for made-in-Nigeria products…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share