Sarri’s football style ’Sarrismo’ enters encyclopedia

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri’s style of football, nicknamed Sarrismo, has made it as a word into the Italian Treccani Encyclopedia.

The term Sarrismo has been inducted into the world-famous record of knowledge in its ‘neologisms’ sector.

Sarri’s followers first developed the term during his time as Coach of Napoli and it has crept its way into the English media too following his move to Chelsea.

Some of its characteristics are relentless pressing, very attacking full-backs, dominant possession and largely one-touch football with a very high number of passes.

French newspaper L’Equipe even referred to it as ‘vertical tiki-taka’ as an evolution of the Pep Guardiola and Spain approach, making it more proactive and attacking.

The English Press also tried to define it as Sarriball, but in Italy Sarrismo certainly is the chosen term.