Maurizio Sarri believes it’s harder for him to follow Antonio Conte at Chelsea than for Carlo Ancelotti succeed him at Napoli – “I didn’t win anything…”

The tactician left the Partenopei this summer to take over at Stamford Bridge, though it took some time for a deal to be finalised.

Ancelotti was announced in May, but haggling over compensation meant it took over a month before his predecessor could move to England.

“I still don’t know why I was sacked, you’d have to ask the club,” Maurizio Sarri told Il Mattino, in an interview which was previewed last night.

“Now I have Chelsea though and I’m happy. There were reasons I wanted to stay at Napoli and some reasons why I had doubts.

“The contract the President [Aurelio De Laurentiis] wanted had a release clause up to May 31, and instead they signed Ancelotti on May 21.

“I’m grateful [to De Laurentiis] though because he gave me an opportunity to coach the team I love, and if I’m here at Chelsea it’s because I coached Napoli.

“Succeeding me? I didn’t win anything in Naples, Conte won here so it’s difficult to replace him.”