Saraki’s chief of staff dumps APC

Says ruling party must not be allowed beyond 2019

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, withdrew his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday.

Baba-Ahmed, who is one of the strong members of APC Akida in Kaduna State and founding fathers of the party said he is not thinking of joining another political party for now but warned Nigerians not to allow APC govern beyond 2019.

The retired federal permanent secretary added that the development had nothing to do with the senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Baba-Ahmed said he took the decision after due consultation with members of his Akida faction and that a letter has been sent to the party chairman of his ward to that effect.

He is a former chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change and APC in Kaduna. He was later appointed as chief of staff to the senate president about two years ago.

“This has been a very difficult decision, to leave a party I helped to form and made my humble contributions to put in power. After three years, however, I need to say that the APC has grossly under-performed and has forfeited any claim to my loyalty and continue membership. I do not believe, in all conscience, that it should be trusted and encouraged to continue to govern our great country beyond 2019. I am not leaving to join another party. This is my decision and mine alone. It has nothing to do with the president of the senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“It was a decision taken after due consultations with Akida Group, a group that has predated my appointment as chief of staff to the president of the senate. I will remain active in politics as this is the main avenue for salvaging our nation from rising insecurity, poverty and bitter divisions,” he said.

He thanked APC for the opportunities he had to chair CPC and APC in Kaduna.