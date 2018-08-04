– The Sun News
Latest
4th August 2018 - Saraki’ll help dislodge Buhari in 2019 – PDP leaders
4th August 2018 - I will restructure Nigeria if elected president –Makarfi
4th August 2018 - Ebola cases in DR Congo ‘will rise in coming days’ – WHO
4th August 2018 - What Barcelona Can Expect From New Signing Arturo Vidal
4th August 2018 - Halleluyah chorus for Mike
4th August 2018 - Vidal thanks Bayern for sanctioning €20m Barca move
4th August 2018 - Gunmen kill pastor in Rivers
4th August 2018 - Kalabari kingdom older than Nigeria – Prince Tonye Princewill
4th August 2018 - Permission to cheat
4th August 2018 - Defection battle: Buhari’s men declare war on Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom
Home / Cover / National / Saraki’ll help dislodge Buhari in 2019 – PDP leaders
SARAKI

Saraki’ll help dislodge Buhari in 2019 – PDP leaders

— 4th August 2018

Layi OLanrewaju, Ilorin

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of PDP One Umbrella Project in Kwara state, have said that the return of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the party will assist to dislodge the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, coordinator of the group, Comrade Ben Duntoye, flanked by other PDP leaders from all the three senatorial districts of the state, debunked the speculation that Saraki would not accommodate old members of the opposition party.

They said Saraki as the national leader of the PDP will be fair to all members of the party, not only in Kwara but Nigeria as a whole. The PDP leaders, who welcomed Saraki back to the party, said that the government of President Buhari had brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

“And here in Kwara state, we cannot isolate ourselves from the misrule of President Buhari, that is a more insightful reason why Senator Saraki’s return to the PDP is beyond a Kwara phenomenon.

READ ALSO:  Ebola cases in DR Congo ‘will rise in coming days’ – WHO

“The PDP One Umbrella Project is a bridge-building caucus in the Kwara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party.

Our objectives are borne out of the need to ensure a bigger, stronger and united party.

“We believe strongly that development and service to the people is key and should be paramount in politics.”

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

Saraki’ll help dislodge Buhari in 2019 – PDP leaders

— 4th August 2018

Layi OLanrewaju, Ilorin Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of PDP One Umbrella Project in Kwara state, have said that the return of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the party will assist to dislodge the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on…

  • Ahmed Makarfi

    I will restructure Nigeria if elected president –Makarfi

    — 4th August 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A Peoples Democratic Party presidential hopeful, Ahmed Makarfi, has said, if elected president, the first thing he would do is to restructure the country. Makarfi made this known yesterday in Lokoja when he visited the PDP state secretariat on a familiarization tour. The presidential hopeful who noted that there is so much…

  • Gunmen kill pastor in Rivers

    — 4th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Gunmen have killed the General Overseer of Intercessory Prayer Ministry, Prophet ThankGod Abam also known as The Commander, Onowu 1. The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer , Nnamdi Omoni, has also confirmed the death, saying that efforts were on to unravel the persons behind the dastardly act. Saturday Sun gathered…

  • POLITICAL WAR

    Defection battle: Buhari’s men declare war on Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom

    — 4th August 2018

    Indications emerged at the weekend that President Muhammadu Buhari’s allies have declared a ‘political war’ on the dramatis personae Willy Eya, Vincent Kalu and Fred Itua Following the recent gale of defections by some prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), indications emerged at the weekend that President…

  • SARAKI - ADAMU - BANANA PEEL

    Defection: Saraki has stepped on banana peel – Adamu

    — 4th August 2018

    “He has obviously stepped on banana peel and only God knows how far he will slip… I think he made a mistake and he took a wrong decision.” Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa) has faulted the defection of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party. Adamu,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share