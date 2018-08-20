Sarakiism as political metaphor

Of course, Saraki soon apprehended that his new party had the same baggage as the PDP, if not worse. His battle began when he emerged senate president against the dictates of the party hierarchy with the backing of his erstwhile party members in PDP, who produced his deputy. The APC power lords were enraged and like a bull in a china shop and unleashed heinous schemes to deal with ‘their own’, beginning from his trial at the Code of Conduct tribunal. However, like a cat with nine lives, Saraki gingerly stepped over all the booby traps, thanks to his ability to carry majority of the senators along. The worst thus far was labeling the president of the Nigerian senate as an armed robber before the international community. My goodness! What manner of country is ours when its number three citizen is an armed robber; and we expect foreign investors to come here? If Saraki was the kingpin of the Offa robbers, then so are all the politicians because they all have thugs at their beck and call, who kill, break a few heads, snatch ballot boxes, etc. In other words, we are a nation of robbers, ruled by robbers. Actually, there is nothing to that, as indeed, we are inhabited by robbers and looters in every sector. It is all a question of who stole the most. A peep into the huge pile of stolen funds recovered by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alone will tell you how rotten we are. However, what prompted this is the rabid fixation of APC on Saraki’s ouster, as senate president, having dumped the APC. They are not even covert about this. I think the comrade-in-arms at APC headquarters, Adams Oshiomhole, is holding a pirated copy of the law books with some missing or doctored pages. He needs to quickly learn that being the national chairman of a big party like the APC is different from picketing a pure water factory in the name of trade unionism. He is embarrassing the party and those who brought him in. And by the way, is the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, still at his desk? I thought Oshiomhole had sacked him by now. That is what we get when we are adorned in undeserving garments. We begin to bark orders to please our paymasters and hurt them in the bargain.

Was this not what led to the imprudent invasion of National Assembly complex? Of course, Lawal Daura, ex-boss of Department of State Security, DSS, had been made the fall guy of the impish plot in the usual scapegoatism style, we insist on knowing the entire truth. The fallout of that sordid episode is grave, with allegations of billions of naira and thousands of Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, belonging to foreigners being discovered in certain quarters. READ ALSO: Whose PVCs are these? This madness of removing Saraki through fair or foul means that has consumed the APC mindset and whatever inimical plots they weave must be checked before it sets this country on irreversible spin to disaster. Nevertheless, the law of our land does not say that the senate president must be produced by the party with majority in the senate. It only says that senators will elect who their president should be from among themselves. Even talking about majority, is Oshiomhole really sure of the 53 APC senators he claims over PDP’s 49? He should wait until the senate reconvenes because judging by the way APC is losing members, he may be shocked by what awaits him. Moreover, Karma never forgets. It is payback time for APC. In 2014, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who was the speaker of the House of Representatives, dumped the PDP for APC and sent the House on recess for long. Among those who hailed him then was President Muhammadu Buhari, then a contender for the Presidency.