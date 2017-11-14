Saraki writes late father

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, wrote his late father, Abubakar Olusola Saraki, in remembrance of his passing five years ago.

Saraki took to his twitter handle @BukolaSaraki to share fond memories of his late father as well as praises for the late astute politician.

He wrote: “Dear Father:

“Today makes it five years since you left us. Although the years may pass, we still celebrate the legacy of your greatness, goodness, and selflessness.

“Your memory remains a blessing to all the lives that you touched.

“Thank you Baba. We Miss You,” he wrote.

Olusola Saraki, born on the 17th of May, 1933 at Ilorin, Kwara State, died on November 14, 2012 at the age of 79.

He was a politician who served as a Senator of the Nigerian Second Republic between 1979 and 1983. He was a ranking nobleman of the Ilorin Emirate from Agoro compound in Agbaji.

He was a member of the Constituent Assembly that produced the 1979 constitution. In the same year 1979, he was elected a Senator of the Second Republic, and became Senate Leader.

In 1983 Saraki was re-elected into the Senate on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN). (NAN)