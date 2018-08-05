The senator representing Bauchi Central, Isa Hama Misau, and his Kwara South counterpart, Rafiu Ibrahim, have said that Senate President Bukola Saraki would not resign from the position when the Senate resumes on September 25.

They warned senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against fomenting trouble when the upper chamber resumes from recess, saying they would meet their match if they do so.

In a joint statement, yesterday, in reaction to an interview granted by the senator representing Katsina South, Abu Ibrahim, to the Cable online newspaper, the duo said the Katsina senator and his colleagues in the APC would meet their match should they try anything illegal in their plot to remove Saraki from office. The statement read: “It is obvious from the statements of Abu Ibrahim that he and his cohorts are not democrats. They do not believe in the rule of law, the provisions of the constitution, the standing order of the Senate, parliamentary procedure and the due process. “How will a supposed democrat be threatening disruption of peace in the parliament because his party lost members and lost its majority status? His statements showed why one of them led thugs to disrupt the proceeding of the Senate, steal the mace, the symbol of authority of the legislature and yet there is no consequence. Both the mastermind and his thugs have been protected from being prosecuted. Now, Abu Ibrahim has given us an insight into what they are planning and we will be ready for them. He has also shown an indication of how he, as the chairman of the Police Affairs Committee, has been misusing the police against other Senators.