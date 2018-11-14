“Naturally, in any human organisation of which APC is one, interests are bound to clash. There must be disagreements after every major primary”

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Auditor, George Moghalu, has admitted that it will not be a stroll into the park for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election next year.

He also explained why APC gave up the plan to remove the National Assembly presiding officers who had defected from the APC to the PDP.

What machinery did the party put in place to manage the fallout of the primaries?

Naturally, in any human organisation of which APC is one, interests are bound to clash. There must be disagreements after every major primary, because in every contest involving two or three persons, only one person will win. Having clearly established that fact, it is incumbent on us, who by the grace of God and the will of the people, assigned with the responsibility of managing the party to set us the machinery to reach out to every concerned person in the reconciliation process. It is not an individual’s specific responsibility and as you must have seen in the media, Mr. President met with some of our aggrieved colleagues that did not get the party ticket and that are not happy with the process. These are all parts of the reconciliation. Committees will be set up to reach out to as many people as possible but the most important thing here is that we are a very large family. It is a viable platform and it is incumbent on us to ensure that we reached out to as many people as possible to assuage the aggrieved ones.

How true is the speculation that there is strong division among members of the APC National Working Committee?

Sincerely speaking, I am not aware of any such division and I am just hearing it from you.

What is your take on the allegations of corruption against the party leadership from the Ogun, Imo and Zamfara governors after the primaries conducted in their states?

On the states you mentioned, you will understand that there are many court cases already and as such commenting on it will be subjudice. It is not wise politically speaking, for me to comment on the issue in the court of competent jurisdiction.

Do you share the feeling by many people that the combative attitude of the party’s national chairman is not helping in the resolution of these crises?

You know that everybody has their own style. The way one will handle a situation may be entirely different from the way another will. Handling issues varies from person to person. The point is not how you arrive at 10 but the important thing is arriving at 10. It is not the vehicle you use in arriving at 10; the concern is the determination to solve the crises. It is not a one-man show or what many may call cabal. This thing about cabal has been overused. I grew up to hear about Kaduna mafia, Kano and or Anambra mafia. It is about two or three persons agreeing to do something. I agree with you that it could be about perception.

Is it true that humongous amount exchanged hands to help aspirants during the primaries?

I am not aware that money exchanged hands to favour one aspirant or the other. I am not also aware that Mr. President has directed a refund of any money collected to help any aspirant during the primaries. Anybody who collected money from any aspirant but failed to deliver should return it to him. However, as I said, I am not aware anybody collected money from any aspirant.

Do you share the feeling that Oyegun would have managed the situation better than Oshiomhole?