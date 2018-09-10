Saraki visits victims of gas explosion in Lafia

– The Sun News
The presidential aspirant cut short his visit and headed to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, where the victims of the fire incident were taken for treatment.

Linus Oota, Lafia

Senate President Bukola Saraki has visited the victims of the inferno in Lafia which claimed 18 lives and properties worth millions. Saraki condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa state.

READ ALSO: Fire explosion rocks Lafia, over 40 people affected, hospitalised

Senator Saraki was in the state as part of consultations to secure the PDP ticket for the 2019 presidential election.

The presidential aspirant cut short his visit and headed to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, where the victims of the fire incident were taken for treatment.

Saraki lamented that the country was losing people that can add value to its development, expressing sadness at the tragic deaths.

The Senate President stated that as a government official and concerned citizen: “We will ensure security of lives and property through provisions of basic infrastructures and amenities that can forestalled incidences as ugly as the one we have just witnessed.

“I want to stress here that there is no amount of politics that should undermine the lives of fellow Nigerians,” he said.

Addressing a crowd of PDP supporters earlier at the PDP party secretariat, the Senate President said it was time for the north central to occupy the presidency of the country, having supported other zones in the past.

His reason for running for president, he said, was the purported failure of President Buhari to address the security and poverty challenges Nigerians are facing.

The aspirant said that, as a man from the north central, he is solidly behind the development of the region and the country at large.

