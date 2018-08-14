– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS reconvening date
14th August 2018 - 2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency
14th August 2018 - EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt – Magu
14th August 2018 - SANs, others raise Saraki’s hope on 2/3 majority
14th August 2018 - DSS dismisses alleged video of recoveries at Daura’s residence
14th August 2018 - NAF fighter jet bombs insurgents’ stronghold, kills scores in Zamfara
14th August 2018 - Gas: NNPC, Seplat to deliver 3.4bn scf per day
14th August 2018 - Trump berates sacked aide for releasing recorded tape showing he’s ‘puppet’
14th August 2018 - Falconets break China jinx, face Spain in quarterfinals
14th August 2018 - LOVETH UCHE 09098960532
Home / Cover / National / Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS reconvening date
RECONVENING

Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS reconvening date

— 14th August 2018

In a brief chat with reporters shortly before his departure, Saraki, who kept mum on the reconvening date of the National Assembly

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday evening, paid a visit to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The visit lasted about two hours behind closed doors.It took place at the Obasanjo’s residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

READ ALSO: 2019: We deserve better Nigeria – Obasanjo

The Senate President had last week paid a similar visit to a former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

Saraki, who was accompanied on the visit by his aides, Daily Sun learnt, arrived at Obasanjo’s residence about 5.30p.m and left around 7.15p.m.

In a brief chat with reporters shortly before his departure, Saraki, who kept mum on the reconvening date of the National Assembly, disclosed that his visit to Obasanjo was a private one. He equally declined comment on the ongoing crisis rocking the National Assembly.

He, however, stated that he only came to visit the presidential library after missing its official opening held on March 4, 2017.

“You know I missed the official opening of the library and that is why I have decided to come and see the place and honestly it is beautiful; we are very proud of what he (Obasanjo) has done here,” Saraki said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RECONVENING

Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS reconvening date

— 14th August 2018

In a brief chat with reporters shortly before his departure, Saraki, who kept mum on the reconvening date of the National Assembly Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday evening, paid a visit to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. The visit lasted about two hours behind closed doors.It took place at…

  • 2019 JOINT TICKET

    2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency

    — 14th August 2018

    The presidential media said added that ruling party was still very much popular and that Nigerians have just endorsed Buhari and Osinbajo joint ticket. • Says APC victories in weekend’s by-elections confirm popularity Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has confirmed that it will, again, be a joint-ticket in 2019 presidential election, as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo…

  • WITCH HUNT - EFCC DOES NOT

    EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt – Magu

    — 14th August 2018

    – Says anti-graft agency has secured 150 convictions Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has dismissed the speculations that the anti-graft agency is being used to witch-hunt the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. READ ALSO: Sack Magu now, Wike tells Osinbajo Besides, he…

  • MAJORITY

    SANs, others raise Saraki’s hope on 2/3 majority

    — 14th August 2018

    • Say Senate President, Deputy can only be removed by 73 majority ‘Yes’ votes Ismail Omipidan, Godwin Tsa (Abuja); Chukwudi Nweje (Lagos) Lawyers, including senior advocates, yesterday, weighed in on the raging controversy over the exact number of senators required to remove Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu. Some lawyers including top…

  • DAURA VIDEO

    DSS dismisses alleged video of recoveries at Daura’s residence

    — 14th August 2018

    “In another video also in circulation, some persons believed to be personnel of a security outfit were seen forcing open safes stocked with money…” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed the video clips in circulation on the recovery of cash and several items at the Katsina and Abuja homes of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share