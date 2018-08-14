Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS reconvening date

In a brief chat with reporters shortly before his departure, Saraki, who kept mum on the reconvening date of the National Assembly

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday evening, paid a visit to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The visit lasted about two hours behind closed doors.It took place at the Obasanjo’s residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

The Senate President had last week paid a similar visit to a former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

Saraki, who was accompanied on the visit by his aides, Daily Sun learnt, arrived at Obasanjo’s residence about 5.30p.m and left around 7.15p.m.

In a brief chat with reporters shortly before his departure, Saraki, who kept mum on the reconvening date of the National Assembly, disclosed that his visit to Obasanjo was a private one. He equally declined comment on the ongoing crisis rocking the National Assembly.

He, however, stated that he only came to visit the presidential library after missing its official opening held on March 4, 2017.

“You know I missed the official opening of the library and that is why I have decided to come and see the place and honestly it is beautiful; we are very proud of what he (Obasanjo) has done here,” Saraki said.