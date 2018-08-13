– The Sun News
SARAKI

Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS’s reconvening date

— 13th August 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Monday evening, paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The visit, which lasted about two hours behind closed doors, took place at Obasanjo’s residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

The Senate President had, last week, paid a similar visit to former Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (), at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

Saraki, who was accompanied on the visit by his aides, Daily Sun learnt, arrived at Obasanjo’s residence about 5.30p.m and left around 7.15p.m.

In a brief chat with reporters shortly before his departure, Saraki, who kept mum on the possible date for the reconvening the National Assembly, said  his visit to Obasanjo was a private one.

READ ALSO: Disobedience of court orders threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Kalu

He equally declined comment on the ongoing crisis rocking the National Assembly.

He, however, stated that he only came to visit the presidential library after missing its official opening held on March 4, 2017.

“You know I missed the official opening of the library and that is why I have decided to come and see the place and honestly it is beautiful. We are very proud of what he (Obasanjo) has done here,” Saraki said.

