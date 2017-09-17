The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2017 - Saraki to meet civil society groups over senators salaries
17th September 2017 - Alaba FFDA traders get new leaders, expect return of peace
17th September 2017 - Police arrest 59 suspected IPOB members
17th September 2017 - Orji Kalu leads youths pro-peace rally
17th September 2017 - IPOB: Confusion over Kanu’s whereabouts
17th September 2017 - Create additional state in S/East to end agitation – Kalu
17th September 2017 - President’s London stopover: no cause for alarm –FG
17th September 2017 - Why we proscribed IPOB activities in South-east — Govs
17th September 2017 - Nobody hates Igbo in Nigeria, says Mbaka
17th September 2017 - Promote peace, Wike urges communities
Home / National / Saraki to meet civil society groups over senators salaries

Saraki to meet civil society groups over senators salaries

— 17th September 2017

Senate President Bukola Saraki has invited Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to a roundtable meeting over the salaries of lawmakers, his media aide, Bamikole Omishore, has said.

Omishore, the Special Adviser to Saraki on New Media, via a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, said the meeting would be to give more details on the earnings of senators.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), wrote Saraki urging him to urgently explain to Nigerians, “if it is true that a Senator gets N29 million in monthly pay, and over N3 billion a year.’’

Reacting to request by SERAP, Omishore pointed out that the Senate had already released budget breakdown and pay slips of lawmakers and surprised that some Nigerians were still not clear on the matter.

“The attention of the office of the President of the Senate has been drawn to demand for more details regarding the earnings of senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Having released the breakdown of the National Assembly budget, the most comprehensive in the history of Nigerian Senate, it seems the release of pay slips is yet to clarify earnings of Nigerian senators.

“Senate President has agreed to a roundtable with SERAP and other CSOs to enlighten them and answer genuine questions regarding the matter.

“I will make contact with SERAP and other CSOs for a date convenient for all parties in the next few days,” Omishore said.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Saraki to meet civil society groups over senators salaries

— 17th September 2017

Senate President Bukola Saraki has invited Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to a roundtable meeting over the salaries of lawmakers, his media aide, Bamikole Omishore, has said. Omishore, the Special Adviser to Saraki on New Media, via a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, said the meeting would be to give more details on the earnings…

  • Alaba FFDA traders get new leaders, expect return of peace

    — 17th September 2017

      By Tony Udemba Following the prolonged leadership crisis and recent breakdown of law and order in the Fancy and Furniture Dealers Association, (FFDA) section of Alaba Market in Ojo, Lagos, the executive body of the association has announced the impeachment of its embattled chairman, Hon. Emeka Mozoba. Similarly, the former 1st Vice chairman, Mr….

  • Police arrest 59 suspected IPOB members

    — 17th September 2017

    The police have announced the arrest of 59 suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abia state. The police have also confirmed the death of an officer after an attack by members of the now outlawed group. Anthony Ogbizi, the state police commissioner, who stated these, also said the suspected members of…

  • Orji Kalu leads youths pro-peace rally

    — 17th September 2017

      In response to the recent hostilities in the South East, former governor of Abia State and frontline crusader of a united Nigeria on Saturday, led a group of enthusiastic youths on “Commit to Making Peace Possible”campaign in Abia State. Participants at the rally were members of Junior Chambers International ,JCI, and leaders of other…

  • IPOB: Confusion over Kanu’s whereabouts

    — 17th September 2017

    …IPOB leader missing — Spokesman …He’s not in hiding — Group’s top leader …Military says, ‘Not in our custody’ From Okey Sampson (Aba) and Jeff Amechi Agbodo (Onitsha)    THERE is confusion over the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in the aftermath of the recent clash the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share