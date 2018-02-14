Saraki to FG: We can’t be intimated

• I’ll continue to criticise Buhari, says Melaye

Fred Itua, Abuja

One week after Senate President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war as a sham, the Kwara Central senator has, again, maintained that lawmakers will not be intimated.

Saraki stated this yesterday on the floor of the Senate, in reacting to a point of order raised by Senator Dino Melaye, on his trial by the Federal Government. Saraki said the Red Chamber will continue to defend democracy.

The Senate President also took a swipe at unnamed officials of the Federal Government. He said their action is damaging the government, rather than helping it. He said their actions are not in the interest of the country’s democracy.

Melaye had in his earlier motion, vowed to always criticise president Buhari and the Federal Government. He said his trial will not stop him from speaking truth to power.

Said Saraki: “Senator Dino Melaye, your points are well noted and I do not see how the issue of arraignment can be a way forward in a matter like this. But, be that as it may, I want us all to continue to defend democracy and fight for what is right and I can assure you that this institution will continue to stand for what is right. Those who think that they are helping the government but sometimes, they are doing things that are not in the interest of this democracy. I think they need to do what is right for the interest of all of us…”