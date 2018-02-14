The Sun News
14th February 2018 - Saraki to FG: We can’t be intimated
14th February 2018 - Cult clash claims 2 in Bayelsa
14th February 2018 - Fulani herdsmen agree to obey Benue law, but with conditions…. Gov. Umahi
14th February 2018 - Sambisa has become too hot for Boko Haram –FG
14th February 2018 - Herdsmen sack Ondo council
14th February 2018 - My problem with Kwankwaso –Ganduje
14th February 2018 - 25 students, 3 teachers crushed to death
14th February 2018 - JAMB uncovers another N26m fraud
14th February 2018 - Ikpeazu has done well – Secondus 
14th February 2018 - CBN seeks more powers to revoke banks’ licences
Saraki to FG: We can’t be intimated

— 14th February 2018

• I’ll continue to criticise Buhari, says Melaye

Fred Itua, Abuja 

One week after Senate President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war as a sham, the Kwara Central senator has, again, maintained that lawmakers will not be intimated.

Saraki stated this yesterday on the floor of the Senate, in reacting to a point of order raised by Senator Dino Melaye, on his trial by the Federal Government. Saraki said the Red Chamber will continue to defend democracy.

The Senate President also took a swipe at unnamed officials of the Federal Government. He said their action is damaging the government, rather than helping it. He said their actions are not in the interest of the country’s democracy.

Melaye had in his earlier motion, vowed to always criticise president Buhari and the Federal Government. He said his trial will not stop him from speaking truth to power.

Said Saraki: “Senator Dino Melaye, your points are well noted and I do not see how the issue of arraignment can be a way forward in a matter like this. But, be that as it may, I want us all to continue to defend democracy and fight for what is right and I can assure you that this institution will continue to stand for what is right. Those who think that they are helping the government but sometimes, they are doing things that are not in the interest of this democracy. I think they need to do what is right for the interest of all of us…”

