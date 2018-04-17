The Sun News
Saraki in US for World Bank/IMF Spring Meeting

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Monday night, left for Washington DC, in the United States, to attend this year’s Spring Meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He will also participate in the African Finance Forum organised by the Corporate Council on Africa.

The forum is expected to “bring together more than 100 project developers, financiers and African government representatives to address how the fintech industry is transforming the financial sector and financing on the  African continent.”

The Senate President was accompanied by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim and his counterpart in the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Sen. David Umaru.

 

