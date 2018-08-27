Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay

Like a good athlete, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, embarked on a historic walk spanning 800 metres. In athletics, covering such a distance is no mean feat. Thus his aides and supporters celebrated the milestone with pomp. They wanted us to know that the President was hale and hearty despite his age and rumoured illness.

Politically, the race is not over as the President is still holding on to the baton. Hence, some of our politicians are at their chameleonic best, deploying treachery, blackmail, and selfishness to win the relay.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) captured this vividly in a recent statement by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena. Though the statement was against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, it was an apt description of most Nigerian politicians. It reads, “The only politics that Bukola Saraki plays is self, himself only and only himself. The interest and welfare of the people of Nigeria do not mean anything to him.”

The APC National Leader and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has the same opinion. To him, Saraki dumped the APC because of his presidential ambition and selfish quest for power. He also said Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State abandoned the APC because the ruling party refused to give him automatic ticket.

So, is Tinubu himself a saint? Tambuwal and Saraki responded in kind. According to them, Tinubu tried to rock the boat when he lost the contest to become Buhari’s running mate in 2015 election.

Saraki particularly accused Tinubu of saying he would rather support a Buhari on the hospital stretcher to get a second term because, in 2023, power will shift to the South-West. In other words, Tinubu is targeting to be President in 2023 after Buhari.

So, where does Tinubu’s ambition, if true, leave the South-East? The major reason some Igbo canvass support for Buhari’s second term is to actualise the quest for a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Realising this fact, a former vice president and presidential hopeful of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, promised he would do one term if given the opportunity in 2019. The questions are: should we be talking about where the President comes from in 2023 or who should give us good leadership in 2019? What if, as a result of our parochial choices, we do not even live to see 2023 as a united country?

Where the president comes from should be secondary in our calculations. I believe what Nigerians need most now are good roads, constant electricity, good jobs, standard education, quality healthcare and security of life and property.

If Buhari had shown presence of mind and given unbiased, quality leadership, I wouldn’t mind voting for him in 2019. But he has simply lost touch with existential realities in the country today. An 800-metre publicised walk is not a full measure of one’s physical and mental alertness.

To sell the President to Nigerians as a good product, his acolytes package him as a corruption fighter. It is okay if the fight is not selective. But it is not. The strategy is to tar many serious opponents with the brush of corruption. When they prove recalcitrant, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) comes knocking.