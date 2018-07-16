President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on the government of the United States (US) to take its rightful place in trade and investment relationship with the country.

Saraki made the call while addressing the US Chamber of Commerce on “Doing Business and Opportunities in Nigeria” as part of a parliamentary visit to Washington DC by a National Assembly delegation at the weekend.

The President of the Senate, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu, stated that huge investment opportunities exist in agriculture, financial technology (Fin-tech), infrastructure, health and oil and gas in the country that promise huge return on investment for any investor.

Saraki said: “The unique history of Nigeria and US makes it imperative that it should remain by far our biggest and closest trade and investment partner. The evolving new vision for the Nigerian economy is within this context of our relationship matrix with US as we share similar and converging values.