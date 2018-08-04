Of Saraki, Senate and posterity

In the fifth Senate, Obasanjo had tried his hand on the old trick by ensuring the imposition of Adolphus Wabara as senate president. Wabara walked a delicate balance, trying to satisfy his colleagues and at the same time Obasanjo’s presidency. He was eventually sacrificed on the altar of some selfish political expediencies and calculations ahead of 2007 presidential elections. But Kenechukwu Nnamani, who benefitted from the leadership vacancy, approached his assignment with a clear focus and determination to ensure legislative due process in the administration of the Senate. That was the fulcrum around which he presided over the death of Obasanjo’s ignoble tenure elongation or Third Term agenda in 2006, and thereby strengthened the senate as an institution. Significantly, the era of the late Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan was devoid of the characteristic ballyhoo that had defined the relationship between the executive and the legislature in a greater part of the fourth republic democracy. But it is important to note that David Mark, who stepped in as senate president from 2007 to 2015, redefined the concept of legislative leadership. It is to his credit, for instance, that he stabilised the Senate. He ensured a rapprochement between the Presidency and the National Assembly. The Yar’Adua/Jonathan administration respected the independence of the legislature and did not overtly breathe down its neck in a conscious effort to influence its leadership choices. Recall that the Doctrine of Necessity that eventually led to the emergence of Jonathan as president in 2010, following the incapacitation of Yar’Adua and before his death, was a product of a robust executive/legislature relationship under Mark’s leadership. I have taken time to provide this brief background in order to situate in proper context the philosophical motivation behind the political and legislative exertions of the incumbent senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki. It is clear that

Saraki believes in the independence of the legislature. Having been in the Senate from 2011 to 2015, he had sufficiently bided his time and decided to take his chance in the race for the senate top position in 2015. Pro, anti-Saraki senators arrive chamber ahead ‘stormy’ session Despite the decision of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) which curiously aligned with President Muhamamdu Buhari to guide the position of senate president to Senator Ahmad Lawan from Yobe, Saraki and some senators had felt righteous indignation to the move by outside forces to determine for the senate who should be its president. For the Saraki group, that was not how to build an independent senate that would enjoy the respect of the executive. In order to save the senate from becoming compromised and ridiculously tied to the apron string of the presidency, or becoming an extension of the executive arm of government, the process of producing the leadership must be revolutionary. That was largely what informed the brinkmanship that characterised Saraki’s historic emergence as senate president on June 9, 2015. Saraki had strategically built an alliance with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to produce Senator Ike Ekweremadu of the PDP as deputy senate president. By that singular political legerdemain, Saraki upended the calculations by the APC leadership and the presidency to install their preferred candidate as senate president. It could only have taken a politically sharp and sagacious mind to pull through that kind of stunt. To be sure, that was Saraki’s original sin for which he was hoisted with his own petards of false asset declaration and the Offa robbery saga. He had already secured an emphatic victory at the Supreme Court in the false assets declaration case filed against him. The Police authorities against whom he had a running disagreement over the insecurity in the polity are propping up the Offa robbery saga as their trump card to dent the Saraki persona. The agents of the executive arm of government have consistently treated Saraki and the senate with contempt. It is a carryover of belligerence arising from the grudge battle from which the Saraki senate presidency emerged. The Comptroller General of Customs, Hamid Alli, and the Inspector General of Police,