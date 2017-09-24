The Sun News
Saraki, S’East senators prevented mass killing of IPOB members

— 24th September 2017

From Geoffrey

Anyanwu, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said that the prompt intervention of the Senate President, Olusola Saraki and the South-east Senators averted the mass execution of innocent IPOB members by the Nigerian government.

 Consequently, IPOB has commended the South-east caucus of the Senate and leadership of the Senate for standing firm in condemning the proscription of the group by the federal government.

 IPOB while thanking them noted that their resolve to stand for the sanctity of rule of law and to condemn the labeling of a peaceful group like it as a terrorist organisation had reinforced its belief in the supremacy of separation of powers.

 It said: “Your determination in standing up for the sanctity of the rule of law and condemnation of the tagging of IPOB as a terrorist organization has reinforced our belief in the supremacy of the irreducible principles of separation of powers. If not for South-east senators and the outspoken Senate President, the mass execution of innocent IPOB members would have commenced under the cover of Operation Python Dance II.”

 In a statement signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said it would welcome a fact finding mission of the Senate and would cooperate with any public commission of inquiry set up by the Senate into the incident.

 It said: “Having demonstrated this rare courage in the face of overwhelming tyranny and oppression, we would gladly welcome any fact finding mission the apex lawmakers may consider necessary under the circumstance. We would also co-operate with any public commission of inquiry or panel set up by the Senate to ascertain what truly happened before, during and in the aftermath of Operation Python Dance II.

 “Without prejudicing the outcome of any this or any other Senate inquiry, we see this as a welcome opportunity to demonstrate to all and sundry that IPOB was never and can never and will never bear arms against anybody or state. This is a golden opportunity for Nigerian lawmakers to ascertain the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

 “That South-east lawmakers’ refusal to be cowed into submission to tag IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a terrorist and unlawful organisation should be applauded by all lovers of freedom around the world. It represents the triumph of freedom of speech and association over tyranny, brute force and dictatorial tendencies. 

 “We strongly urge the National Assembly to investigate the activities of IPOB thoroughly because we have nothing to fear. They should also look into the recent killings of unarmed civilian populations in Afaraukwu Umuahia and Aba in the ongoing military occupation of Biafraland.  

 “We are also calling on United Nation UN, European Union EU, African Union AU, ECOWAS, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, USA, Israel, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and other relevant human rights groups to probe IPOB and thoroughly investigate the ongoing killing of unarmed and innocent civilians and the military siege of Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia Abia State by the Nigerian Government and her security operatives especially the Army and Police.”

