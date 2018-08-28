Saraki salutes McCain, says, ‘He’s an exemplary lawmaker

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has saluted late United States Senator, John Sidney McCain, as an exemplary legislator who epitomized a bipartisan approach to lawmaking.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki hailed McCain as a soldier, a patriot, a great parliamentarian and American statesman.

“As the world remembers US Senator, John McCain, as the soldier, the patriot, and the political maverick, I remember McCain as the legislator, whose bipartisan approach to getting things done, earned him a place amongst the greatest parliamentarians of our time.

“His issues-based approach to politics allowed him to look beyond party lines in order to get things done for his nation. His legacy as a presidential candidate of the U.S. Republican Party and as a prisoner of war whose resilience remained unbroken while captured in Vietnam for five years, is a reminder to all of us that the interests of our respective nations must always prevail over our individual interests. He will be missed,” Saraki stated.

The Senate President condoled with the United States Government and its Senate, saying that “McCain inspired all of us.”