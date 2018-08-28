– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Saraki salutes McCain, says, ‘He’s an exemplary lawmaker
28th August 2018 - Bayelsa killings: Bayelsa lawmaker must honour Police invitation – PDP NASS aspirant
28th August 2018 - Angry Mourinho shows plenty of defiance but has few answers
28th August 2018 - I’ve no hands in Obaseki’s convoy attack – Ihensekhien
28th August 2018 - 2019: Conduct credible polls in Rivers, EU tells FG
28th August 2018 - Police arrest Jim Iyke at Lagos airport
28th August 2018 - Liquidity fears grip Forex traders as banks, BDCs bicker over tax remittance
28th August 2018 - US-China: Trade war’ll further reduce capital importation – Experts
28th August 2018 - Osinbajo to present keynote address at book launch on ANAN
28th August 2018 - Ecobank gives 20-yr support grant to Macron’s artist, Waris
Home / National / Saraki salutes McCain, says, ‘He’s an exemplary lawmaker
SARAKI

Saraki salutes McCain, says, ‘He’s an exemplary lawmaker

— 28th August 2018

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has saluted late United States Senator, John Sidney McCain, as an exemplary legislator who epitomized a bipartisan approach to lawmaking.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki hailed McCain as a soldier, a patriot, a great parliamentarian and American statesman.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa killings: Bayelsa lawmaker must honour Police invitation – PDP NASS aspirant

“As the world remembers US Senator, John McCain, as the soldier, the patriot, and the political maverick, I remember McCain as the legislator, whose bipartisan approach to getting things done, earned him a place amongst the greatest parliamentarians of our time.

“His issues-based approach to politics allowed him to look beyond party lines in order to get things done for his nation. His legacy as a presidential candidate of the U.S. Republican Party and as a prisoner of war whose resilience remained unbroken while captured in Vietnam for five years, is a reminder to all of us that the interests of our respective nations must always prevail over our individual interests. He will be missed,” Saraki stated.

The Senate President condoled with the United States Government and its Senate, saying that “McCain inspired all of us.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

Saraki salutes McCain, says, ‘He’s an exemplary lawmaker

— 28th August 2018

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has saluted late United States Senator, John Sidney McCain, as an exemplary legislator who epitomized a bipartisan approach to lawmaking. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki hailed McCain as a soldier, a patriot, a great parliamentarian and American statesman. READ ALSO:…

  • POLICE INVITATION

    Bayelsa killings: Bayelsa lawmaker must honour Police invitation – PDP NASS aspirant

    — 28th August 2018

    …Let the Police do their job – Hon. Sunny- Goli Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The controversy over the killing of two members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Twon Brass, Brass Local Government Area continued, on Monday, as an House of Representatives aspirant and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Maria Ebikake, has insisted that the…

  • OBASEKI

    I’ve no hands in Obaseki’s convoy attack – Ihensekhien

    — 28th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Mr. Ken Ihensekhien, on Monday, distanced himself from the attack by some angry youths on Governor Godwin Obaseki, last Tuesday, during which he (Obaseki) was stoned with sachets of pure water. Recall that the governor was attacked by some unidentified youths…

  • CREDIBLE POLLS

    2019: Conduct credible polls in Rivers, EU tells FG

    — 28th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Sean Hoy, has called on the Federal Government to take steps to ensure that elections are conducted within the ambit of the rule of law, having felt worried by the violence that marred the Port Harcourt City Constituency III election. Similarly, the European Union Ambassador to…

  • JIM IYKE

    Police arrest Jim Iyke at Lagos airport

    — 28th August 2018

    Louis Ibah The Police on Monday arrested popular Nollywood actor, Mr Jimi Iyke at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) Lagos  for assaulting a male security staff of Dana Air, but the actor was later released after tendering an apology. Spokesman for Dana Air, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share