NAN

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has reiterated Senate’s commitment to fast-tracking passage of the Nigerian Police Reform Bill.

Saraki gave the assurance in a statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Mr Olu Onemola, on Tuesday.

He said that the passage of the Bill would help to create a more responsive and efficient Police institution for all Nigerians, particularly with current security challenges.

“Guaranteeing the safety of the lives and property of Nigerians remains a fundamental concern for all members of the 8th Senate.

“As the representatives of Nigerians, all senators agree that there is a need to make our Police more responsive and effective to meet our security demands.

“In putting together the updated version of the Police Reform Bill, we have consulted widely, involving serving and former members of the Nigerian Police Force, private sector, members of the civil society and legal experts.

“These consultations have been done in a bid to ensure that this Bill is not only comprehensive in its coverage, but effective in building stronger institutional guidelines for our police,” he said.

READ ALSO: NDIC saved N949bn depositors’ funds in failed Skye Bank – MD

The president of the senate also noted that the bill was aimed at amending the existing framework between the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

He added that the bill would create community police fora at the state level to ensure closer oversight and participatory policing by the public.

He also said that the bill would ensure divisional and state police boards, which would be responsible for maintaining partnerships, promoting communication and building cooperation between communities and the police.

“These new incorporation to the bill touch on issues that will address the professionalism that should be enforced in the Nigeria Police Force.

“This is why it is our fervent hope that by the end of November, Nigerians across the country will be able to celebrate the passage of this bill.

“Our determination to fast-track work on the bill informed the recent decision to change the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs.

“The mandate given to the new leadership is to ensure that the bill which has passed second reading stage quickly goes through public hearing and committee stages so that we can pass it in the next few weeks,” Saraki said.