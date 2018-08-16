Senator Gyunka who spoke at the PDP secretariat in Lafia while declaring his intention to contest the 2019 governorship noted that the APC senators lacked the number to remove Saraki. Meanwhile, the party has said decision by its senators to keep surveillance over the Senate chamber, was in line with its resolve to defend the nation’s democracy. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan told Daily Sun in a telephone interview yesterday: “The PDP is more than prepared to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy, because what the APC wants to do is to overrun the democratic space using illegality and abuse of processes. And the PDP is determined to safeguard this democracy. If some members of our party are keeping vigil in the National Assembly, it is all to ensure that the APC is not allowed to destroy the democracy that we laboured for while they were busy enjoying with Abacha.” READ ALSO: $322m Abacha loot: Separating politics from economics

Senator Clifford Ordia, who represents Edo Central said the APC will never get 2/3 majority needed to impeach Saraki and Ekweremadu. Ordia who said the APC will continue to chase shadows until the end of the Ninth Assembly.

“APC knows that it doesn’t have the number to remove Saraki and Ekweremandu as president of the senate and deputy president of the senate respectively. They need 2/3 to remove them and they will never have it in this Eight Senate. Let them continue to chase shadows until they get tired. “Those saying that 2/3 of those present and voting can remove Saraki and Ekweremadu are ignorant of the law. They know that they are wrong and that they are on the wrong side of history. I don’t know why they are losing sleep over this issue. Instead of them to focus on more important things, they are chasing shadows. “We will not allow them to remove Saraki and Ekweremadu. We will defend their mandate.

"APC didn't give them the mandate. We did. If it means keeping night vigil at the National Assembly to ensure that their plans don't succeed, we will do it. "When it comes to the issue of lawmaking, there are global best practices. The parliament all over the world has a way of conducting it's affairs. I don't know why the APC wants to teach us how to run our business. This is a threat to democracy and we must not allow this to happen. Nigerians must rise up and defend this democracy." On his part, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who chairs Senate committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, agreed with Ordia. He said if keeping vigils at the National Assembly will stop the purported plans by the APC to impeach Saraki and Ekweremadu, he was ready.