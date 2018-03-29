The Sun News
Saraki Tinubu

Saraki, Oyegun absent at Tinubu colloquium

— 29th March 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun were among the notable absentees at the 10th Bola Tinubu colloquium holding at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos Island.

Neither Saraki nor Oyegun issued statements to commemorate with Tinubu on the occasion of his 66th birthday, but Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who is also absent, had released a congratulatory message, on Wednesday.

There were reports that Tinubu was among those who convinced President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw his support for the elongation of the tenure of the ruling party’s national working committee.

After the president’s action, Tinubu issued a statement where he lauded President Buhari for “saving the party from serious legal turmoil”.

Oyegun and Tinubu fell out after the primary election in Ondo state.

Saraki’s decision to defy the leadership of the party in emerging as the nation’s number three citizen is believed to have irked Tinubu.

However, many senators, governors, ministers, presidential aides and captains of industry are at the programme.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 29th March 2018 at 4:15 pm
    Reply

    Tinubu etc. are still playing party politics of a dead party call APC under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. If they wake up to reality now it is not yet late, they will form political parties under the natives Disintegrated Republics and play a living democratic politics of a civilized society in 21st century world. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

