Saraki/Oshiomhole drama: Who blinks first?

Former Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the 2014 national conference, Senator Femi Okurounmu, lending his voice to Saraki’s argument in an interview with Sunday Sun, said there was no strange thing about the recent development in the National Assembly.

His words: “Oshiomhole is just crying like a frustrated man; there is nothing happening now that has not happened before. So, he should stop crying. There is nothing to compel Saraki to resign as Senate President. He has defected on the ground that there is factionalisation in APC. If people say there is no faction in APC, that is an issue to be settled by the court. Alliance for Democracy was the first victim of that constitution between 1999 and 2003 during Obasanjo regime when a number of AD were hijacked by the PDP on the ground that there was factionalisation in the party. So, Saraki does not have to resign on the ground of his defection because there is factionalisation in the APC.

Speaking on the threat of impeachment, he said: “Impeachment requires 2/3 majority of the Senate. And I don’t think any party has majority in the National Assembly right now. If they want to impeach Saraki tomorrow, they can do it if they have 2/3 majority. But I doubt if they have the number. Again, there is nowhere it is stated that Senate President must come from majority party. The only requirement is that the Senate must elect its own president.

“In 1979, the NPN had the largest seats in the Senate followed by the UPN. When it came to electing the Senate President, the UPN offered its candidate to contest. If the candidate had won, the UPN would have occupied the position of Senate President. So, the Senate President does not have to come from the majority party. It is the prerogative of the senators to elect their own president from among themselves.”

Okurounmu also urged the executive to desist from meddling in the affairs of the National Assembly in order to move the country forward.

“Saraki will not have problem in reconvening the National Assembly, if he is sure that executive will not remove him.

It is the attempt by the executive that is stopping him to reconvene the National Assembly. So, I think the executive should remove its hand from the National Assembly and let the legislature do its job. If the executive will stop meddling in the affairs of the National Assembly, all issues of concern will be addressed,” he maintained.

The National Chairman of the UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie, while expressing concern over the lingering crisis in the face of urgent issue of national importance enjoined the lawmakers to set aside their personal interest.

He said: “The interest of the nation should be paramount to the two major political parties that are involved in the crisis. In civilised societies, anything that is of national interest takes precedence. The issue of election is of critical importance to the Nigerian people. And then, of course, the issue of budget has to do with capital projects. These are not issues to be playing politics with.”