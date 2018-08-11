Saraki must go – Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole boasted that the party will not only deploy its machinery to stop him from returning to the Senate but will crumble the Saraki political dynasty Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that the only action that can save the Senate President, Bukola Saraki from impeachment will be his voluntary resignation from the position. National Chairman of the ruling party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who gave the warning while reacting to the world press conference by the Senate President, boasted that the party will not only deploy its machinery to stop him from returning to the Senate but will also crumble the Saraki political dynasty.

Accusing the Senate president of frustrating every effort by the current government for selfish reasons, he argued that none of his actions has ever been in the public interest. READ ALSO: Group accuses senator of working against APC’s interest The APC chairman railed: “Unfitted attempts he has made and his unsubstantiated allegations to the effect that the event of last Tuesday was an attempt to carry out illegal impeachment. How can a presiding officer arrive at such conclusion that there was a plan to carry out illegal impeachment? Until an action takes place, how can you determine the status?

“If the impeachment by itself is unlawful, the act of impeachment is unlawful, then you can probably understand where it is coming from. But it is lawful to impeach anyone including the President of the Senate, including the deputy president of the Senate if the number required to do so is present. So he cannot preempt, as they say, you don’t have to be a pathological liar before you understand this generally shared view that once you start with one lie, you will need a series of lies to support that one lie.