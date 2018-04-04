The Sun News
Saraki mourns Mustapha Bukar

— 4th April 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Senator representing Katsina North, Senator Mustapha Bukar, after a brief illness, in Abuja.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, Saraki described the death of Sen. Bukar as ‘one too many’ coming a few weeks after the Red Chamber lost Senator Ali Wakili.

“I am saddened to learn about the passing of another friend and colleague, Senator  Mustapha Bukar. When I and some of my colleagues visited Senator Bukar in the hospital after Jummat prayers last Friday, we prayed with him and we were filled with hope that he would soon recuperate and resume his normal life and legislative activities.

“As a first-time lawmaker, Senator Bukar stood out for the quality of his contributions on the floor, his pragmatism and his work to strengthen the institution of the legislature. We shall sorely miss his vibrancy and progressive mindset.

“But now that he is no more, we cannot query Almighty Allah over the incident because He gives and takes as it pleases Him. The late Bukar was forthright and gentle in all his dealings.

“This is indeed another painful moment for the Senate, a sad moment for his immediate family, his constituents in Katsina North Senatorial District and the people and government of Katsina State.

“As we mourn his passing, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of Katdina State. I pray that the Almighty Allah, in his infinite grace, grants the dear and departed Senator a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah firdaus,” Saraki stated.

