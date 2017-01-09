The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
9th January 2017 - Ekiti varsity staff disrupt freshers’ orientation, paralyse activities
9th January 2017 - ‘Menstrual Leave’ for women? Why not, say Abujans
9th January 2017 - Fearing Boko Haram infiltration, Kebbi to vet returnees
9th January 2017 - Nasarawa Police arrest man with 12 stolen children
9th January 2017 - Buhari, other West African leaders in crucial talks over Gambia
9th January 2017 - Lagos govt moves to protect monumental arcades
9th January 2017 - Saraki mourns late ex-Niger gov, Kure
9th January 2017 - Senate’ll give priority to passage of 2017 Budget – Spokesman
9th January 2017 - IBB, Kalu, Wike mourn Kure
9th January 2017 - Former Niger gov, Kure, dies in German hospital
Home / National / Saraki mourns late ex-Niger gov, Kure

Saraki mourns late ex-Niger gov, Kure

— 9th January 2017

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Monday, expressed shock over the death of the former Governor of Niger State, Engineer Abdulkadir Kure. Saraki described him as a man who made tremendous sacrifice for nation building.

Saraki, in a condolence message issued by his Special Assistant on New Media, Bamikole Omishore, stated that Kure’s death has left a void that cannot be easily filled.

“I received the shocking news of the demise of a political icon, Engineer Abdulkadir Kure, his demise no doubt leaves a void that cannot be easily filled,” Saraki said.

He condoled with the people and Government of Niger State over the sad incident and said that his developmental strides in the state and humble lifestyle will keep his memory alive.

The Senate President also commiserated with the family of the late Kure, most especially his wife, Hajia Zainab Kure, who had also served the country as a Senator.

Saraki urged Hajia Zainab to take heart and accept the will of God over the shocking death of her husband just as he prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant the departed soul Al-Jannah Firdaus (the best abode in Paradise).

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti varsity staff disrupt freshers’ orientation, paralyse activities

— 9th January 2017

From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Non-accademic staff of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Monday, disrupted the orientation programme for freshers into the institution with fierce protest of alleged non-payment of their salaries and other entitlements. Parents and guardians of the fresh students who accompanied their wards were disappointed when they met the main…

  • Fearing Boko Haram infiltration, Kebbi to vet returnees

    — 9th January 2017

    (By Olanrewaju Lawal – BIRNIN KEBBI) Fearing a resurgent Boko Haram, the Kebbi state government is screening returning residents of Bunza local government area of the state. The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, who confirmed this development to journalists on Monday, January 9, noted that leaders of each community in the state are being…

  • Nasarawa Police arrest man with 12 stolen children

    — 9th January 2017

    From Linus Oota, Lafia Nasarawa State Police Command said they have rescued 12 children from a suspected child trafficker, identified as Nuhu Adams. Adam claims he is an evangelist. Parading the suspect, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Bello, said his men received intelligence report on December 16, 2016 that the suspect had in his…

  • Buhari, other West African leaders in crucial talks over Gambia

    — 9th January 2017

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a bid to resolve the brewing political impasse in The Gambia. President Buhari is the Chief Mediator, while immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama is the co-Mediator appointed by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS…

  • Lagos govt moves to protect monumental arcades

    — 9th January 2017

    The Lagos State Government has begun the protection of all monumental arcades from street traders, hawkers and other environmental nuisances. The Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement, on Monday, that the monuments were cultural heritage and played other important roles. “They are to preserve cultural heritage and…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351