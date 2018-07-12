– The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Saraki mourns Kawu Baraje’s mother
12th July 2018 - SEC files preliminary objection against suspended D-G
12th July 2018 - Catalan ex-president Puigdemont may be extradited to Spain soon
12th July 2018 - Senate receives Bill on State Police
12th July 2018 - Berom raises the alarm over impending outbreak of disease in IDP Camps
12th July 2018 - NBM disowns Black Axe over arrest of 120 suspected cultists
12th July 2018 - Herder kills police Inspector in Kebbi
12th July 2018 - Rep. partners NIHORT to train 400 farmers on skill acquisition
12th July 2018 - Buhari commissions Abuja rail project Thursday
12th July 2018 - Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović is a World Cup Super Fan
Home / National / Saraki mourns Kawu Baraje’s mother
SARAKI

Saraki mourns Kawu Baraje’s mother

— 12th July 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki has condoled with Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, and the entire Baraje’s family, on the death of their mother, Hajiya Aisha Omoagba Baraje.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki spoke glowingly of the late Hajiya Baraje and stated that she has raised a family that has produced one of Nigeria’s finest  patriots and committed professionals.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, and the entire Baraje’s family at this time, on the loss of their mother, the late Hajiya Aisha Omoagba Baraje.

“Hajiya Baraje lived a fulfilled life as a mother and wife, which is evident from the fact that she helped to raise one of Nigeria’s finest patriots and statesmen. She will be dearly missed.

“We pray that the Almighty Allah, who granted her a long and prosperous life, may bless, guide and continue to protect the family that she has left behind. We also pray, that the Almighty Allah in his infinite mercies and grace, grant her a place amongst the righteous ones in Al Jannah Firdaus. Amin”, Saraki stated

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

Saraki mourns Kawu Baraje’s mother

— 12th July 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki has condoled with Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, and the entire Baraje’s family, on the death of their mother, Hajiya Aisha Omoagba Baraje. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki spoke glowingly of the late Hajiya Baraje and stated that she has raised a…

  • SEC

    SEC files preliminary objection against suspended D-G

    — 12th July 2018

    NAN The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Thursday adjourned until October 24 hearing of the preliminary objection filed by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in the suit instituted against it by its suspended Director-General, Mounir Gwarzo. Justice Sanusi Kado, adjourned the suit after listening to submissions of counsel and ordered that hearing notice be served…

  • SENATE

    Senate receives Bill on State Police

    — 12th July 2018

    NAN The Senate is set to receive for first reading, a Bill to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and create state police. According to the order paper of the upper legislative chambers for Thursday, the bill is listed as the first item for presentation. In keeping to his promise to present…

  • BEROM

    Berom raises the alarm over impending outbreak of disease in IDP Camps

    — 12th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The Berom ethnic nationality of Plateau State have raised the alarm over the impending outbreak of killer diseases at various Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs) camps where over 38, 000 persons are taking refuge due to the recent Fulani invasion that claimed 230 lives in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of the…

  • BLACK

    NBM disowns Black Axe over arrest of 120 suspected cultists

    — 12th July 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM) has denied having any relationship with a group named Black Axe, saying the use of its logo by the group was an infringement on its copyright. Recall that the Police had, last week, arrested 120 persons alleged to be members of Black Axe group during the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share