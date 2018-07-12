Saraki mourns Kawu Baraje’s mother

Senate President Bukola Saraki has condoled with Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, and the entire Baraje’s family, on the death of their mother, Hajiya Aisha Omoagba Baraje.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki spoke glowingly of the late Hajiya Baraje and stated that she has raised a family that has produced one of Nigeria’s finest patriots and committed professionals.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, and the entire Baraje’s family at this time, on the loss of their mother, the late Hajiya Aisha Omoagba Baraje.

“Hajiya Baraje lived a fulfilled life as a mother and wife, which is evident from the fact that she helped to raise one of Nigeria’s finest patriots and statesmen. She will be dearly missed.

“We pray that the Almighty Allah, who granted her a long and prosperous life, may bless, guide and continue to protect the family that she has left behind. We also pray, that the Almighty Allah in his infinite mercies and grace, grant her a place amongst the righteous ones in Al Jannah Firdaus. Amin”, Saraki stated