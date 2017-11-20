Saraki mourns Ekwueme, commiserates with Nigeria, family

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has expressed grief over the demise of the first elected Vice-President of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, also lauded the dedication and service of Ekwueme to the development of the country.

He described Ekwueme as a rare personality and an exceptional leader while praying to God for the repose of his soul, and the grace for his family and the nation to bear the loss.

Saraki said: “Today, I join the entire nation to mourn the passing of one of Nigeria’s most illustrious sons, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, our first elected Vice-President. As we mourn his death, we celebrate his dedication and service to the development of our country.

“We remember his unique and exemplary courage in the face of overwhelming odds – when he stood up to past military regimes in the struggle for restoration of democracy and his dexterity in his personal pursuits as a successful architect, lawyer, businessman and philanthropist.

“Dr. Ekwueme was a rare man and a great leader. He will be sorely missed. I pray for God’s strength for his family at this difficult time. May the Almighty God in his infinite wisdom and grace continue to guide the family and the nation that he has left behind,” he said.