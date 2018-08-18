If you Saraki me, I Oshiomhole you

“Chairman, Laugher Line People’s Party (LLPP), (referring to me, that is), it works this way. If you resign like Eng. Nuhu Gidado, former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State did, without ruffling feathers, without calling anybody names, good or bad, without announcing it before hand, that is what Oshio-Baba meant by “ resigning honourably,” but if you resign like Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State did, that is not honourable resignation. In Gidado’s case, he did not horn nor overtake anybody. That’s why they left the man the Bauchi people nicknamed Zuciyar Talakawa (the heart of the masses) alone. Or, did you hear anybody make any noise or insult him when or after he handed in his letter of resignation and left? In Ortom and Saraki’s cases, they did not horn before they overtook APC party in political intrigues.” After explaining this to me, I said that as far as I am concerned, this idea of operating double standards, instead of either American or British, makes no Ortom (atom?) or Ayota (iota?) of sense to me.

Next, I asked him about the two-third number of lawmakers that Saraki said would be needed to impeach him like Oshiomhole is asking for. What does it translate to in real term? For an answer, he referred me to a math teacher that specializes in teaching and solving mathematical problems like no one does. Brothers and Sisters in Crisis, I was shocked when I asked the man the question and he said that two-third translates to 8/22. I knew that maths and I have never been friends from my secondary school days when I failed and almost failed out of school because of it, but to say that two-third equals eight over twenty-two, this one is even more confusing than the mathematical questions I had to grapple with in my school days. READ ALSO: Saraki can only be impeached by 73 Senators – Lawyers insist I don’t understand, I said. “You don’t understand? Go to Benue State where eight lawmakers, against 22, tried to impeach the governor and you will understand. They say the men who gave us the expression “if you Tarka me, I go Daboh you” come from that state, abi? I said yes. “Very soon”, he added, “I see us replacing that phrase with a new one: ‘If you Saraki me, I Oshiomhole you.’ Take it or leave it. If you don’t know what Oshiomhole means by removing Saraki, ‘democratically,’ you better do so now before it becomes too late for you to do something about it.”