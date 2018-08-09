– The Sun News
SARAKI

Saraki in Minna, meets IBB behind closed doors

— 9th August 2018

John Adams, Minna

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, breezed into Minna, the Niger State capital where he met with former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida behind closed doors at his (IBB) hill-top mansion.

Saraki, who arrived Minna airport at exactly 3:58p.m. was received by the Niger State commissioner for Investment, Alhaji Mahmud Mundi on behalf of the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

There was however a mild drama as Governor Bello on hearing of Saraki’s visit, hurriedly adjourned the state council meeting that was in progress and drove out of Minna for Abuja. He was said to have directed his Commissioner for Investment to go and welcome Saraki at the airport.

The Senate President arrived IBB residence at exactly 4:25pm and was immediately ushered into the private sitting room of IBB where the meeting took place.

All the roads leading to IBB residence and other major roads within the state capital were taken over by heavily armed mobile policemen and men of the civil defence corps.

Saraki was accompanied by a long convoy of seven Suv and two Hillux van for the security men that accompanied him.

Anxious journalists who had laid siege at the gate of IBB house were prevented from gaining entrance as the policemen told them that they were instructed not to allow anybody move close to the gate.

READ ALSO: Nigeria has leaders without mission – Cleric

However after about 30 minutes,  one of the IBB security guard came to the gate and asked the waiting journalists to leave the environment, saying that the visit was a private one and does not need media coverage.

After about one hour, twenty eight minutes , the Senate President and his convoy drove out of IBB’s residence and headed for the airport.

The details of the meeting was not immediately known. But it may not be unconnected with the current travails of the Senate President and the political development at the National Assembly.

 

