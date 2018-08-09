“The siege was also an act of cowardice by those seeking to carry out an illegal impeachment of the leadership of the Senate in flagrant disregard of the law.”

Job Osazuwa

Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have said they would not be intimidated by Tuesday’s siege to the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

They said those who sought to attack the National Assembly for their selfish ends, rather than cow them, have only succeeded in raising their belief in the country.

They, however, said it beat the imagination how the head of an agency could have authorised the brazen assault on the legislature.

Speaking in Abuja, at a world press conference, Saraki, who spoke on behalf of Dogara and the National Assembly leadership, restated the claim that the nation has been hijacked by a cabal, a manifestation of the alarm raised two years ago that there was a government within the Buhari government.

Saraki reiterated that what was playing out was not the kind of change the people demanded in 2015, where the instruments of state was being used to oppress Nigerians and their lawmakers.

The embattled president of the senate who spoke at a world press conference at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, yesterday, insisted that the barricade by hooded security goons was an attempt to illegally impeach him by people who seek control of power at all costs and by whatever means, describing the standoff as a show of shame and assault on democracy.