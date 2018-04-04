Saraki, Dogara move to redeem National Assembly’s battered image

The Sun News
Fred Itua, Abuja 

Worried by its public image, the leadership of  both chambers of the National Assembly, have initiated moves to change that perception.

The National Assembly has taken steps to improve its public image, as disclosed by the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, at a media briefing in Abuja, yesterday.

Lawan said the briefing  is strategically planned for change of perception, ahead of the third anniversary of the Eighth Assembly on June 9.

He said the image laundering, packaged by the leadership of the National Assembly, in collaboration with the management of the National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILS), would be carried out through a programme tagged: “Open week,” by a committee already set up for that purpose.

Said Lawan: “The planned open week is a welcome development which would serve as platform for  the general public to interact with federal legislators at close range towards understanding the constitutional functions of the National Assembly particularly as regards constituency projects.

“The open week would bring to the fore, required knowledge about the workings of the National Assembly which are fundamentally, lawmaking, representation and oversight functions on the workings of all federal government agencies.

“As lawmakers,  we feel bad about the negative perception of the National Assembly and we must change it in the interest of democracy which to us cannot be development- driven going by the way the institution is misunderstood by Nigerians.”

In his remarks on the open week, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Shehu Shagari, saiid it is a welcome development since the National Assembly has been the most mis-understood arm of government since 1999.

  • Boko Haram: Military probes Easter Day attack in Maiduguri

    — 4th April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Military has inaugurated a four-man committee to probe the circumstances that led to the Easter Day multiple attacks on communities near Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, by Boko Haram, which killed more than 20 people and left 83 wounded. Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, who inaugurated…

  • APC govs’ fight over Oyegun

    — 4th April 2018

    • Parley fails to agree on party’s leadership crisis Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari’s closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the State House ended in deadlock, yesterday. The meeting, which started at 2:15, ended at 3:30pm, after a storming session characterised by heated and bitter…

  • Tenure elongation: Oyegun gives panel 4 days to submit report

    — 4th April 2018

     Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has given 10-member Technical Committee to review extension of the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) four days to submit a report. Oyegun has lined up the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, four Senior Advocates…

  • Looters’ list: FG has no case against us –PDP

    — 4th April 2018

    …Momoh, HURIWA disagree Ndubuisi Orji;Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday insisted that it has no case to answer regarding the list of alleged looters released by the Federal Government. Federal Government, had in two tranchees, named alleged looters of the federation account, particularly during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan. But…

